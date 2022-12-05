OCC hoops has another great week; women’s team wins ninth straight

The Orange Coast College women’s basketball team went 3-0 this week to extend its epic winning streak to nine straight, while the men’s basketball team won two in a row to close out the week. OCC basketball went 5-2 from Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
Women’s Basketball (9-0)
The Pirates started another dominant week of basketball with a 80-65 victory on Friday over Glendale College to keep their season-opening winning streak alive.
OCC seized a 6-0 lead just minutes into the first quarter, but Glendale managed to overcome the early deficit and come up with a one-possession lead, 21-18, at the end of the first quarter. Both teams had success stringing together baskets in the second quarter, but Glendale still held a lead going into the half up 36-35.
The score was neck-and-neck most of the third quarter, with neither team being able to pull away from the other until the Pirates surged ahead with about three minutes remaining in the quarter to take a 56-50 lead. Coast continued to have success through the fourth, building a comfortable lead and securing the win.
Sophomore guard Meghan McIntyre led her team in scoring with 29 points, and almost managed a double-double with 9 rebounds and 8 assists.
Orange Coast would claim its second victory of the week on Saturday, beating Antelope Valley College 76-72.
The Pirates dominated the first quarter, quickly securing a double digit lead just minutes into the game and commanding a lead of 26-10 going into the second. Antelope Valley rallied hard in the second quarter, outscoring OCC 26-8 to take a two-point lead into halftime.
The second half was a battle, neither team backed down and the score was close up until the final minutes of the game. With just under four minutes left to play, Coast strung together a few scoring possessions to go up 72-67, securing enough of a lead to win the game.
McIntyre had another solid performance, posting 22 points and shooting a perfect 6-for-6 on free throw attempts.
OCC extended its winning streak to nine on Sunday and kept its perfect season alive with a 52-35 win against Citrus College at the Cypress College Tournament.
Both teams were closely matched in scoring in the first quarter, with Citrus pulling away only in the last three minutes to go up 11-8. After a slow start, the Pirates turned up the heat in the second quarter, going on a 9-point run and finishing the half on top 23-15.
Orange Coast would stay hot through the second half, building a double-digit lead and crushing any hope Citrus had of making a comeback.
OCC played excellent defense, especially against the 3-point ball, only allowing Citrus to convert one shot from beyond the arc and holding them to under 33% from the field.
The women’s basketball team plays its next game Wednesday at 6 p.m. against San Diego City College.
Men’s Basketball (7-2)
The Pirates lost 101-93 against Long Beach City College on Thursday.
Long Beach took an early lead 15-6, and held that lead for the rest of the half.
The Vikings opened the first half dominantly and led 51-36 with under two minutes in the period, but OCC managed to cut into the opponent's lead with a late 8-0 run to go into halftime down 51-44. The Pirates fought hard in the second half, but never got within five points of Long Beach for the rest of the game.
Despite the loss, sophomore guard Boogie Hall still put on a solid performance, scoring a team-high 23 points with 2 rebounds, 3 assists and a block.
OCC bounced back with a win on Friday, beating Los Angeles Valley College 83-66.
LA Valley was in control for most of the first half, holding a multiple-possession lead until the Pirates got their offense rolling and charged ahead to go up 28-26 with about eight minutes left to play in the half. Coast extended the lead to 44-37 by the end of the half.
LA Valley managed to stay within striking distance for some of the second half, before the Pirates offense surged once more to add onto their lead and all but ensure victory. OCC stayed hot the rest of the half, and won the game by a comfortable margin.
Sophomore guard Logen Howard led his team in scoring with 24 points, while also racking up 4 assists and 3 steals.
Coast wrapped up their week on Saturday with a 119-77 blowout win over Barstow Community College. The 42-point blowout was the highest point differential in a win for the Pirates since the 1987-88 season. Howard led Coast in scoring for the second consecutive game with 25, while freshman guard Sam Hunter pitched in with 19 points in the win.
The men’s basketball team plays their next game on the road on Friday at 5 p.m. against San Diego Miramar College.
