Orange Coast College Baseball had a series to remember, while the women’s volleyball program upset a team that had not lost a match since 2019. Overall, OCC Programs boasted a 10-3 overall record from March 7-12.
Baseball (12-7, 2-1)
Before the “14” game, the Pirates went on the road and split the first two games of the series against Irvine Valley College.
Freshman infielder Isaiah Morales carried the Pirates with six RBIs on four hits in the two road games.
A recap of the games from March 8 and 9 against the Lasers is available here.
The Pirates triumphed over the Lasers in the series finale, scoring 14 runs on 14 hits in the “14” game, dedicated to legendary baseball coach John Altobelli.
OCC scored 11 runs in the first four innings. A recap of Saturday’s game is available here.
The Pirates will play their next three-game series against Saddleback College. The first matchup will be at home on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Men’s Volleyball (11-1, 2-0)
The Pirates finished their four-game road trip by defeating Golden West College on March 9, and Irvine Valley College on March 11. Both games had a final score of 3-0.
The men’s volleyball program is 11-1 overall, and undefeated in league this season.
OCC will return home on Friday to face Santiago Canyon College on Friday at 6 p.m.
Women’s Beach Volleyball (5-0, 1-0)
OCC gave Irvine Valley College its first loss since the 2019 CCCAA State Semifinals, after winning their first three matches of the day on March 11. The Lasers rallied to win their final two matches of the contest, but ultimately fell to Coast 3-2 overall.
A full recap of the game is available here.
The Pirates will travel to the Pearce Sports Complex to take on Riverside City College on Friday at 10 a.m.
Softball (10-8, 3-4)
The Pirates lost their first game of the week to Santa Ana College 3-2 on March 9.
A full recap of the game is available here.
The Pirates bounced back big time as they mercied Riverside City College 12-3 in five innings on March 11.
OCC scored nine runs in the third inning, four of them from sophomore outfielder Amaya White in two separate at-bats, including a three-run home run.
Freshman pitcher Ashlee Kean tossed a complete game against the Tigers, striking out four.
The Pirates will be at home for their next three games, starting with Citrus College on Monday at 2:30 p.m.
Men’s tennis (8-6, 2-3)
Coast dropped a tight conference matchup against Saddleback College 5-4 on March 10.
Losers of three straight, OCC will have a chance to get back into the win column at home on Tuesday against Fullerton College with the first matches starting at 2 p.m.
Women’s tennis (10-2, 4-1)
The Pirates killed their competition last week, winning three matches with a margin of victory no less than 6-3.
Cypress, Saddleback and Bakersfield (non-league) all fell to Coast on March 8, 10 and 11, respectively.
The women's tennis team will be on the road against conference rival Fullerton College on Tuesday for their next match at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.