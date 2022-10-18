SPORTS RECAP: Women’s volleyball sweeps its competition

Orange Coast College’s women's volleyball team once again dominated this past week. OCC programs went 5-4-1 from Oct. 10-16.
Women’s Volleyball (12-3)
Coming off a loss to Santa Ana College on Oct. 7, Pirates bounced back this week by sweeping both of their opponents.
OCC started the week defeating Saddleback College on Wednesday 3-0. The Pirates kept the momentum going into Friday, taking down Fullerton College with a final score of 3-0.
Coast’s sophomore outside hitter Brisa Zapata-Reaves finished Friday’s matchup with 10 kills, two blocks and a service point. Freshman outside hitter Rose Whitter had nine kills and a service point. Six of Whitter’s kills were in the third set of Friday’s game.
OCC will look to keep the winning streak going on the road against Santiago Canyon College on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Women’s Soccer (9-2-2)
The No. 8 Pirates had a tough matchup on Friday against another team in the top 25 rankings, facing No. 6 Cypress College. The contest ended in a tie at 1-1.
Orange Coast will look to get back in the win column on the road against Fullerton College on Monday at 3 p.m.
Men’s Soccer (5-7)
The Pirates were unable to claim a victory in their matchup against Cypress College on Friday. The final score of the game was 3-1.
Three different Chargers scored goals in Monday’s game.
OCC sophomore defender Jared Velazquez scored the only goal for the Pirates.
The Pirates will look to bounce back against Fullerton College on Monday at 3 p.m.
Women’s Water Polo (16-2)
The Pirates, who currently sit in second place in the Orange Empire Conference, put together a strong week with wins over Cypress College and West Valley College.
Against the Chargers at home on Wednesday, the Pirates won 14-5 in a rout of their last place conference rival.
On Saturday, Coast defeated West Valley 9-6 at the Long Beach Mini Tournament. Sophomore utility Destiny Hernandez led the team in scoring with four goals.
Looking ahead, OCC will host Golden West College on Wednesday before competing in the Battle of the Beach Tournament at Long Beach City College on Friday and Saturday.
Men's Water Polo (10-9)
OCC defeated Cypress College resoundingly in a 16-4 blowout on Wednesday, but suffered a 12-9 home loss to Westcliff University on Friday.
Sophomore center Ethan Pranajaya and freshman attacker Mason Parker led the Pirates in scoring with two goals each against Westcliff.
On Saturday, Coast suffered a 16-9 loss to West Valley College at the Long Beach Mini Tournament.
Next week, the Pirates will face Golden West College at home on Wednesday in a matchup between the second- and third-place teams in the Orange Empire Conference.
Football (1-5)
The Pirates suffered a 31-6 loss to undefeated Citrus College at home on Saturday in their first conference game of the season. Freshman outside linebacker Jake Hall had a stellar performance in the loss with 12 tackles, four of them for loss, two sacks and an interception.
The Pirates will next face Glendale College at home on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Women’s Golf
Coast placed fourth as a team on Wednesday in Orange Empire Conference play at the Cottonwood Golf Club at Cuyamaca College. Sophomore Meah Collins and sophomore Emma Ashcraft put in the two best performances for OCC with cards of 83 and 84, respectively. The Pirates will continue OEC play on Wednesday at a neutral site in Rancho San Joaquin.
