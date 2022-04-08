There was a heat advisory in place, but Orange Coast College beach volleyball still made it rain at Newland Courts in Huntington Beach on Friday.
The Pirates flexed on Santa Ana and Cypress College in back-to-back matches, touting a 20-0 record across all of their sets in the Orange Empire Conference doubleheader.
“Everything clicked,” OCC freshman Paige Cutwright said. “We got all of our kinks out and we started to play together as one, which is always fun.”
Coast doubled up on the Dons, outscoring them 126-63 over three matches. Santa Ana could only field three pairs, which gifted OCC two match victories by forfeit.
There was not a set in the game where the Pirates allowed more than 14 points.
After a quick water break, OCC Volleyball head coach Chuck Cutenese’s undefeated squad took on Cypress for the second time this season. In their matchup last week, the Pirates only dropped one match, when the duo of Cutwright and sophomore Lexy Mendoza lost to Cypress’ No. 4 pairing.
“That’s been in our heads all week,“ Cutwright said before the rematch. “Last week, they definitely were getting us caught with some free balls, so we are just prepared for that.”
The Cutwright-Mendoza duo defeated its counterpart in dominant fashion 21-14 and 21-13, earning the last laugh in the conference rivalry.
Over in the No. 2 pairing, freshmen Alanna Shields and Sophia Sola put in a bid for match of the year.
The No. 2’s fought through a war of attrition in the first set, but the Shields-Sola battery came out on top with a 26-24 victory. Sola, who played through a shoulder injury, clutched up with multiple digs on defense to save the set, and returned the favor with elite placement on pokey hits.
“I tried to forget that my shoulder was hurt, and just play through the pain,” Sola said. “There were a lot of really good shots from [Cypress]. They did a lot of overs on one and on two. With my shoulder messed up, it was kind of a hard game to play.”
Even the mix of scorching weather, injuries and formidable competition was not enough to knock off OCC’s No. 2 pair, as they closed out a two-set victory with a 21-14 win in the final set of the day for Coast.
The Pirates continue to float atop the OEC standings, now at 11-0. Although a conference title seems just about imminent, Cutenese stressed the importance of managing injuries before the long road ahead in a hypothetical state championship run.
“What their injuries are is what limits them in practice,” Cutenese said. “If we’ve got shoulder [injuries], they’re not swinging, and they’re working on their passing or defense. We make sure that practice doesn’t irritate [them], which makes their partner have to work a little bit harder.”
OCC will have a week to recuperate before heading to Golden West College to play another doubleheader. First matches begin at 10 a.m against Santa Ana, then competition resumes at noon against the Rustlers.
Next week’s doubleheader will be the last Coast will see of that format, before they host Fullerton College in the regular season finale on April 22.
“When you have a really talented team, you have greater expectations,” Cutenese said. “People are expecting us to win the conference outright and not have any losses, which is a pressure I’d rather have than [the pressure of] trying to figure out how to make the team stronger.”
