SPORTS RECAP: Men’s volleyball suffers second loss to Long Beach, baseball splits with Palomar

The Orange Coast College men’s volleyball team suffered its second loss of the season on Wednesday in a 3-1 loss to Long Beach City College, while Coast women’s tennis continued its undefeated season with wins against Imperial Valley College and San Diego City College last week. OCC programs went 10-8 from Feb. 13 to Feb. 21.
Men’s Volleyball (4-2)
After defeating Long Beach City College in the 2022 CCCAA State Championship Finals last season, the Orange Coast College men’s volleyball team has struggled to fend off the Vikings in both matchups between the two former state finalists this year. After losing to Long Beach at home in a 3-1 loss on Feb. 4, the Pirates lost on the road in a repeat score to the Vikings on Wednesday. Sophomore outside hitter Sebastian Lara and freshman outside hitter Myles Henderson led the team in kills with six each respectively in the loss.
Coast got back into the win column on Friday at home with a sweeping 3-0 victory over Santa Monica City College. The Pirates will next face Grossmont College on the road on Wednesday before traveling to San Diego Mesa College on Friday.
Baseball (9-4)
Coast came away with a nail biting 11-10 victory in ten innings over Palomar College on Feb. 14. Trailing 10-8 in the bottom of the ninth, the Pirates forced extra innings after runs by freshman infielders Taylor Takata and Koby Williams. In the bottom of the tenth inning, sophomore outfielder Evan Scalley scored on a single to center field from freshman infielder Kanan Treece to clinch the victory. The Comets gained a measure of revenge on Thursday, snapping the Pirates’ six-game win streak with a dominating 24-4 road win.
Coast bounced back from that tough loss with a hard-fought 6-5 victory over Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday. The Pirates trailed late in similar fashion to the win over Palomar, falling into a 4-2 deficit before unleashing four runs in the top of the eighth inning. Freshman catcher J.T Crabbe went 2-for-3 with three RBI and one run in the win.
OCC was unable to pick up a second consecutive win on Tuesday, suffering a 5-3 road loss to Southwestern College. Builders’ third baseman Eric Nakano landed two hits, scored one run and racked up three RBI in the win for Southwestern. The Pirates will return to action on Wednesday against Long Beach City College at home.
Softball (1-6)
OCC suffered a difficult 6-5 home loss in eight innings to LA Harbor College on Feb. 13. Sophomore outfielder Emilie Lapena scored off a single to center field from freshman catcher Lydia Gonzalez to tie the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but LA Harbor would take the win after Seahawks catcher Asia Bryant scored on an unearned run in the top of the eight. Sophomore outfielder Lexi Gamez had a strong performance in the loss, racking up three hits, two RBI and one run.
Coast began conference play this season on Wednesday in a 14-9 loss to Cypress College. Gonzalez kept the Pirates in the game with a great performance at home, batting 2-for-4 with a run and five RBI.
In a non-conference matchup on Monday, OCC narrowly lost to Pasadena City College in a 4-3 road defeat. The Pirates fought back from a first inning 3-0 deficit to tie it at 3-3 in the top of the sixth, but Lancer catcher Jennie Chacon scored on a single to left field from third baseman Jaimie Harris in the bottom of the seventh. The Pirates will face conference-rival Saddleback College on Wednesday as they attempt to snap their five-game losing streak.
Women’s Tennis (7-0)
The Pirates did not suffer a single set loss in either singles or doubles play in their perfect 9-0 win over Imperial Valley on Friday. Sophomore Allison Dobrea and freshmen Camila Nelson, Leanne Pascua and Maria Hernandez all scored straight-set singles victories in the win. Coast went on to defeat San Diego City 8-1 on Tuesday on the road.
OCC will next face Antelope Valley College on the road on Friday.
Men’s Tennis (6-1)
The Pirates lost 6-3 to Bakersfield College on Feb. 14 in their first loss of the season before rebounding on Thursday with a perfect 9-0 victory over Victor Valley College. Coast continued its winning ways at home on Friday with another 9-0 win, this time over Imperial Valley College.
Sophomore Khalid Alsadek and freshmen Logan Friedman, Thanh Huynh and Colby Kaplan did not surrender a single point in singles play in the win.
OCC will next see action at home on Friday against conference-rival Glendale College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.