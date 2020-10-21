Following last week's approval of a “return to campus plan” the Coast Community College District has decided to now push it back due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We’ve been working closely with the district office and there were still some questions on our return that had come up,” Athletic Director Jason Kehler said.“We were given the directive that they wanted us to wait a few more weeks to observe how things were going in the county, and that we would revisit the conversation and potentially return in about two weeks.”
Coaches were first notified to hold off on practices Monday, before it was decided to delay the plan entirely.
“We’re going to meet again, as a district group and then a decision will be made going from there,” Kehler said.
The meeting is expected to take place sometime next week will include Golden West College, as the discussion continues.
As far as what's to come, the California Community College Association (CCCAA) will also hold meetings the first week of November to discuss the plans for spring seasons.
“We’ve talked on our campus about being committed if the CCCAA is allowing the season to continue,” Kehler said. “We're going to do everything we can to make sure that we can compete.”
