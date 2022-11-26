PREVIEW: Coast one win away from State Championship Tournament

Orange Coast College’s 5th-seeded women's volleyball team will play 13th-seeded Santa Barbara City College at the Peterson Gym in the CCCAA Southern Regional Championship Final on Saturday at 5 p.m. after defeating Cypress College in the Regional Semifinal on Tuesday.
The Pirates would advance to the State Championship Tournament at Fresno City College if they are able to defeat the Vaqueros in this Saturday’s matchup.
“We put the challenge in front of this team a long time ago to do well in conference, to do well at regionals and to put themselves in a position to make it to the state tournament,” OCC head coach Chuck Cutenese said. “They've done that and now we just need to execute.”
The Pirates keep home-court advantage in the Southern Regional Championship Final after the Vaqueros pulled off an upset win against 4th-seeded San Diego Mesa College on Tuesday.
Many Coast players, like sophomore libero and co-captain Emily Payne, were shocked to hear that SBCC pulled off the upset against SDMC.
“We did not think we we're gonna get this lucky to have another home game,” Payne said. “So that's really exciting because if San Diego won, we were going to have to travel on down there and I think it is a huge advantage playing in your home gym.”
However, Cutenese was not surprised by the result.
“Santa Barbara is a powerhouse volleyball community, both indoor and beach,” Cutenese said. “The beach communities have strong volleyball programs. Plus, they have a lot of kids that are from all different places because who wouldn't want to live in beautiful Santa Barbara?”
According to Cutenese, OCC has been watching a lot of SDMC film the last couple of days, but the Pirates turned their focus to the Vaqueros after the upset. Cutenese says that this will be a challenge not only for the team, but for him as the head coach.
“For the coaching staff, it's good now that everybody live streams their matches, because we now have footage of them playing and so we have a coaching strategy for the team,” Cutenese said. “We had a really good practice [Friday]...the biggest thing is that you don't have to travel.”
Freshman middle blocker Natalia Brandlin played her first playoff game as a Pirate on Tuesday. She said the playoffs feel different.
“Rushing, heart-beating, hand-sweating,” Brandlin said. “It is terrifying, but fun and exciting at the same time.”
Payne said the playoff atmosphere never disappoints.
“It's so much fun, like having a ton of fans there and the stands were packed – I felt like there was no room to sit,” Payne said. “The noise and everything does get in the other team's heads so it makes a huge impact.”
Tickets for Saturday’s playoff game can be purchased online.
