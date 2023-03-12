The Orange Coast College women’s basketball team is now just one step away from etching its name into the history books as state champions after defeating Santa Rosa College 80-75 on Saturday to advance to the state final in West Hills College Lemoore on Sunday.
“Nobody outside of OCC thought that we would be here but we did and that’s all that matters,” OCC head coach Sammy Doucette said.
The red hot Bear Cubs came into Saturday’s playoff matchup with a 16-game winning streak, but were vanquished in overtime due to a clutch late-game performance from OCC star point guard Meghan McIntyre, who scored 25 points along with 11 rebounds in the win. Despite the Pirates being the higher seed in the matchup, Santa Rosa ranked ahead of OCC in the California Community College Sports Information Association Women's Basketball Poll heading into Saturday.
“We’ve been overlooked and I don’t know why,” Doucette said. “I don’t know how you overlook a team that’s beat so many ranked teams, but I’m just so proud of this team. You can’t touch this feeling.”
Coast came out on fire to begin the semifinal matchup with a 7-0 run, forcing five Santa Rosa turnovers in the first four minutes of the quarter. Defensively, both squads tightened up after the initial OCC surge, with the Bear Cubs cutting the deficit to 16-10 at the end of the quarter. Coast was able to build a solid six-point lead at the end of the period despite shooting only 1-for-7 from the three-point line.
In the second quarter, Santa Rosa continued to make careless mistakes with the basketball, allowing 11 points off of turnovers to the Pirates in the half.
“We knew that they were going to be looking for backdoor cuts a lot and come hard off flare screens and we were ready for it,” McIntyre said of the Pirates’ defense in the win. “It was all just about predicting what they were going to do.”
McIntyre had no trouble getting to the rim early against the Bear Cubs interior defense, driving and scoring 9 points on 4-for-8 shooting in the half, and forcing sophomore Bear Cubs guard Ciarah Michalik to commit her third foul at the 3:20 mark in the second quarter. The Pirates grew their lead to 29-18 late in the second quarter, but the Bear Cubs were able to pull together a small 8-3 run to close the half with a manageable six-point deficit.
With a chance to compete for a state title on the line, the second half was all about each team’s star, as McIntyre and Santa Rosa’s freshman guard Lucca Lowenberg dueled it out in a highly contested third quarter. McIntyre totalled 9 points in the quarter to outmatch Lowenberg’s 8 points, but the Bear Cubs slowly scratched away at the Pirates’ lead in the period, cutting the deficit to one point on three different occasions.
OCC managed to just barely cling onto the lead at the end of the third quarter with a 52-49 advantage, but surrendered the lead for the first time in the entire contest late in the fourth quarter after Lowenberg nailed a clutch three from the corner. The final period in regulation was a difficult stretch on the rebounding end for the Orange Empire Conference Champions, who were beaten up on the boards by sophomore Bear Cub forward Ashleigh Barr. The 6-foot-1 forward grabbed 18 rebounds along with her 18 points in the contest, and led Santa Rosa in scoring in the fourth quarter with 10 points. However, OCC’s advantage in getting to the line greatly helped in weathering the second half storm from the Bear Cubs, as the Pirates shot 30 free throws in the contest to the Bear Cub’s six.
"We knew that we had to be super disciplined, especially against this team,” Doucette said of her team’s ability to defend without fouling. “They’ll cut backdoor if you overplay but we just played aggressive and contested high.”
After Santa Rosa took the lead late in the fourth quarter, the two teams went shot for shot late, with four lead changes occuring in the game’s final two minutes. Following Lowenberg’s three-point make, Coast sophomore guard Annie Trinh was fouled on a three-point attempt and nailed all three free throws to reclaim the lead. Trinh finished the contest with 17 points on 3-for-11 shooting, but was a perfect 9-for-9 from the charity stripe.
Santa Rosa would again take the lead in the final minute, but a drive to the basket from McIntyre would result in two made free throws from the star guard to send the semifinal contest into overtime, where the Pirates would punch their ticket to the state finals.
“We were exchanging buckets back and forth and I think our team handled it pretty well,” Doucette said. “They just kept playing through it and battling to try and get the next stop.”
Coast began overtime with a 6-1 run in the extra period’s first three minutes, with McIntyre scoring 4 points.
“We just needed five more minutes of us playing our game,” McIntyre said. “We had to make sure to keep them out of doing what they wanted on defense.”
The Pirates kept control of the overtime period from the jump, but after Lowenberg scored two straight baskets for the Bear Cubs, they had cut it to a one-possession game. Lowenberg finished with 25 points on 11-for-19 shooting in the loss.
With just nine seconds remaining, Santa Rosa sophomore guard Lanie Lincoln had a good look from three to potentially send the game to a second overtime period, but just missed it, sending OCC to the state final against Butte College on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
If the Pirates can topple the NorCal No.1 seed Roadrunners on Sunday, they will add the cherry on top to an already historic season with the first program state title since 2003.
“It feels great and we’re super excited,” McIntyre said. “We set this goal to be here at the beginning of the year and it is super cool to go and accomplish it.”
OCC’s matchup with Butte for the state title will be livestreamed on BAOSN TV.
Reporter Andy Garcia contributed to this story.
