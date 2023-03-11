Pirates vanquish defending state champs, advance to Final Four

The Orange Coast College women’s basketball team picked up its biggest win of the season on Friday with a 73-56 victory over Sierra College in the state quarterfinals behind another clutch playoff performance from star point guard Meghan McIntyre.
With the win, the Pirates now find themselves just two games away from a state title, reaching the Final Four for the first time since the 2005-2006 season. On Saturday, the Pirates will face NorCal No.2 seed Santa Rosa College at 5 p.m., with the winner advancing to the state final on Sunday.
To get past the defending champion Wolverines, the Coast defense stifled Sierra sharpshooter Christiane Carlisle, holding her to just 12 points on 5-for-20 shooting in the contest. Sierra guard Alyssa Premo came into the matchup with the Pirates on a 3-game streak of scoring over 20 points in the postseason, but was limited to 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting in an impressive defensive display by Orange Coast.
Offensively, McIntyre continued her string of great postseason performances with 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Sophomore Coast forward Ashlee Dorantes had her strongest game of the season in the biggest moment for the Pirates with a season-high 13 points on 6-9 shooting.
After leading 34-22 at half, the Pirates took complete control of the contest in the third quarter, extending their lead to 24 points before claiming the win in the fourth.
The Pirates semifinal matchup with Santa Rosa will be livestreamed on BAOSN TV at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Follow Coast Report for continued coverage of OCC women’s basketball throughout this playoff run.
