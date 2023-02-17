Pirates round out historic regular season with dominating win over Riverside

In the final regular season game of a wildly successful year, the Orange Coast College women’s basketball team took care of business with an 87-77 home win over Riverside City College on Thursday.
After clinching their first Orange Empire Conference title in 15 years on Tuesday, the Pirates will head into the postseason on a seven-game win streak after knocking off the 19-8 Tigers for the second time this season.
“It’s super important,” OCC head coach Sammy Doucette said. “Now that we’re going to the postseason, we really needed to take care of this game tonight to set us up for our playoff run.”
The Pirates, who lead the state in three-point makes this season at 281, predictably came out of the gates on fire from distance, shooting 5-for-10 from the three-point line during the first quarter to build a 24-13 lead. Coast sophomore guard Karina Cabrera and sophomore forward Gabby Samiy each led the way respectively with a pair of three pointers in the period. OCC would go on to shoot 12-for-38 from the three-point line on 31.6% shooting for the contest.
“I’m really confident in our shooting,” Doucette said. “We are just playing with confidence and sharing the ball really well and it is really fun to watch.”
The Tigers struggled to create offense early outside of freshman Riverside guard N’Daya Parks, who finished with a team-high 26 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field. The Pirates were able to keep all other Tigers off the scoreboard until the 3:21 mark in the first quarter.
The Coast shooting onslaught continued throughout the first half, as the Pirates heavily relied on sophomore forward Savannah Seiler as a screen setter, constantly setting picks to free up Cabrera, Samiy and sophomore guard Annie Trinh on the perimeter as OCC took a 45-31 halftime lead.
“She’s just such a great screener and when she rolls she attracts a lot of attention,” Doucette said.
Seiler spoke of the difficulties in her role of opening up the offense with constant screen-setting.
“It’s tough sometimes when I get banged up,” Seiler said. “I just got to sit there, get my feet set and then from there, I just know we’re putting up a good shot and it’s going in.”
With Seiler responsible for freeing up OCC’s perimeter threats, star point guard Meghan McIntyre operated the offense as the primary ball handler, racking up nine assists in the first half. McIntyre assisted on five of Cabrera’s seven baskets in the half, and put up a dominant all-around performance in the contest with her third triple-double of the season, scoring 11 points while adding 16 rebounds and 13 assists.
To begin the second half, Trinh nailed a three-pointer early before soon being fouled on another three-point attempt, resulting in three made free throws for the sophomore. This sparked a hot third quarter for Trinh, who scored 12 of her 21 points in the period. Cabrera continued to score at will against the Tigers, adding seven points in the quarter, as her and Trinh paired to score 19 of OCC’s 24 points to keep the Coast lead at 69-55 heading into the fourth.
Cabrera finished Thursday’s contest with a team-high 33 points on 9-for-18 shooting, marking her third straight game with over 20 points to finish out the regular season.
“It’s huge for us,” Doucette said. “We’re not going to be able to go far without her playing the best basketball she can for us and she’s been doing that lately.”
Facing a significant deficit, the Tigers put together their best stretch of play in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Pirates 22-18 behind 8 points from Parks and 9 points from forward Janara Williams. However, it was too little and too late for Riverside, who finished its regular season with a 87-77 loss to the OEC champions.
As the dust begins to settle on a dominant regular season campaign, the 27-1 Pirates will await the start of a postseason that may see OCC as a top seed for the first time since the 2007-2008 season. Coast Report will provide updates on playoff seeding information when available.
“Our confidence going into it is that we know it could be our last game and so we’re going to play every possession like it’s our last,” Seiler said. “We know we’re a great shooting team, so we’re going to come out and shoot our shots and work hard.”
