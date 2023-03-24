The Orange Coast College baseball team delivered a 9-8 walk-off win over Saddleback College on Thursday, putting to rest a six-game losing streak.
“When that run came across I thought ‘thank goodness,’” OCC baseball head coach Nate Johnson said. “That’s a big win for us. We needed that.”
The Pirates were able to get on the scoreboard first, scoring three runs in the second inning. Freshman infielder Ethan Brand produced the first run of the game for the Pirates with an RBI single to right center, bringing pinch-runner J.T. Crabbe home from second base. OCC’s next two runs were scored off a 2-RBI, ground-rule double hit by sophomore outfielder Jake Taylor, with freshman infielder Kyle Koppelmaa and Brand crossing the plate to score.
“Whenever we can score early and get hits early, we keep hitting the rest of the game. If we don't score early, typically, we don’t have a good chance of winning the game,” Johnson said.
Saddleback returned fire in the top of fourth, scoring four runs by way of an RBI single to center field from Makani Tanaka, another RBI single by J.C. Allen and a two-run RBI double to left center off the bat of Zachary Schwartzberg.
The Pirates scored a run of their own in the bottom of fourth to keep things even at 4-4 when sophomore infielder Alec Gomez hit a single to the infield, giving sophomore outfielder Jake Taylor the green light to head home from third base.
Saddleback’s bats were hot again in the fifth inning, with the Bobcats adding another three runs to take a 7-4 lead. Tanaka produced the first Saddleback run of the inning with a single to right center that brought Isaiah Morales home to score. The Bobcats tacked on two more runs when Galen Tagupa singled to right field, giving Schwartzberg and Allen the opportunity to head home.
Saddleback extended its lead by another run in the sixth when Tanaka grounded out to first for another RBI, with Michael Davinni crossing the plate to score.
Coast started to rally in the sixth, and freshman outfielder Jaden Lyburtus led the charge with an RBI single that brought Gomez home from second.
Gomez helped keep the comeback alive in the seventh inning with a two-out RBI double to right center, giving both Koppelmaa and Brand the go ahead to make a break for home plate.
OCC’s bullpen worked together to keep the Bobcats off the board the last three innings, preserving the Pirates’ hopes of finally getting back in the win column.
“Those guys in the seventh, eighth and ninth were able to dial it in and keep it at that eight runs,” Johnson said. “We needed to keep it there and give our offense a chance, and luckily our offense picked us up.”
With only one out left in the bottom of the ninth and Coast still trailing by one, Gomez grounded to third, but in a stroke of luck for the Pirates, the throw from third got away from the first baseman. Koppelmaa scrambled home from second to score the tying run, and Gomez worked his way over to second base, putting the winning run in scoring position. With the game on the line, sophomore outfielder Zach Dickason hit a ball down the left field line, giving freshman infielder Owen Wessel the chance he needed to score an unearned, walk-off run from second as a pinch runner.
“That losing streak lasted way too long,” Johnson said. “To be able to take it away from a good team when they have a lead late hopefully gives us a little momentum going into Saturday's game, and we can keep this going.”
The Pirates will go on the road to wrap up the three-game series against Saddlback on Saturday, with the game starting at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.