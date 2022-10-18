The Plank: Three major takeaways from OCC sports this past week

(Top) Freshman attacker Macy Andrade (#18) takes a shot in the Pirates’ home win over Cypress College on Wednesday. (Middle) Sophomore quarterback Brandon Cannella (#12) throws a pass in OCC’s home loss against Citrus College on Saturday. (Bottom) Middle blocker Paige Cutwright (#10) and sophomore opposite Izzy Duchaine (#9) go up for the block in OCC’s home win over Cypress on Oct. 5.