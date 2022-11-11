The Plank: Women’s water polo claims championship, Segura runs wild

Welcome to another edition of The Plank, the official sports column of Coast Report. This week, we’ll take a look at the latest stories in Orange Coast College sports “By the Numbers.”
8 Overtimes
It may have taken them eight overtime periods to do it, but the OCC women’s water polo team finally vanquished the dominant Fullerton College Hornets on Saturday to claim the Orange Empire Conference championship.
Despite an impressive 24-4 record this season, the Pirates had spent the majority of the year trailing FC in the OEC standings. The two top teams in the conference met three times prior to the championship match, and the Hornets came away the victors in all three matchups.
Led by conference leading scorer Nikki Salerno (72 goals), conference assist leader Jordyn Lughart (52 assists) and conference leader in save percentage goalie Alex Airitam (64.6%), the Hornets have been an absolute superteam this season. In OCC’s conference loss to FC on Oct. 26, Airitam was the key to the Hornets victory with a strong 10 save performance, outplaying Coast sophomore goalie Annabelle Sherman, who is second in the conference in save percentage at 57.7.
“I think Fullerton’s goalie had a slightly better performance, and that was a difference,” OCC head coach Dan Matulis said to Coast Report. “I still think [Sherman] has the ability to be the best goalie in the state, so we're just looking for her to make adjustments and improvements and I know that she will. She's a hard worker.”
In the conference championship match, Sherman would get the last laugh in the battle between the two top goalies in the conference, racking up a season-high 24 saves in the win. After a clutch goal from OCC freshman two-meter Ana Nardelli in the final two minutes sent the match to overtime, Sherman kept the Hornets off the scoreboard in seven of the eight overtime periods. Coast freshman utility Jillian Duwe and Lughart each added a goal for their respective squads in the second overtime.
In the final overtime period, sophomore center Natalia Stanard would put an end to the match, clinching the 11-10 victory after receiving an assist from sophomore attacker Faith Cuevas.
303 rushing yards
When Coast running back Bill Harrison ran for 275 yards against American River College in 1956, he set a single-game rushing record that would stand for 66 years. That was until OCC running back J.P Segura, who has carried the Pirates offense on his back this entire season, went for a staggering 303 rushing yards on Saturday night against conference opponent L.A Southwest College.
Despite OCC’s offensive woes this season, Segura has starred in his sophomore season as the lead ball carrier on the offense. Coming off a freshman season where he averaged 55 rushing yards per game, Segura has now amassed 1014 yards on the season on 112 yards per game in 2022.
In OCC’s first conference victory of the season, Segura racked up 115 rushing yards along with two touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Pirates build a 20-0 lead. In the second quarter, the LASW defense remained unable to limit the running back out of Mexico City, as he added two more scores and 95 yards on the ground to put himself within 66 yards of the long standing record.
As the Pirates held a 41-0 lead heading into the second half, Segura would officially break the record with a 37-yard rush in the third quarter, and punch in his fifth touchdown of the night soon after in OCC’s 47-6 victory.
Segura will look to finish his impressive season with another strong performance on Saturday against West LA College at home.
Four seconds
With four seconds left in the OCC men’s basketball season opener, the Pirates trailed Rio Hondo College 87-85 on Thursday. With one final possession to tie or win the game, Pirates sophomore guard Jydon “Boogie” Hall pulled up for a three-point shot and was fouled by Roadrunner point guard George Ashley, sending Hall to the free throw line. With the game on the line, Hall stepped up and nailed three clutch free throws to give the Pirates their first victory of the season.
The Pirates are coming into this season following a 7-19 campaign in which they suffered through a 15-game losing streak that spanned almost three months. However, there is a growing sense of optimism around the 2022 Pirates squad, in large part due to Hall’s scoring prowess.
In his freshman season, Hall averaged 18 points per game, finishing second in scoring in the OEC. Against Rio Hondo, Hall started his sophomore season off hot with 25 points on 4-10 shooting from the three-point line. It isn’t just Hall who is lighting it up from distance, however, as the 2-0 Pirates have shot 41% from behind the arc so far this season.
Coast will next compete in its first home game of the season on Nov. 18 against Cuyamaca College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.