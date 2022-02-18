Orange Coast College women’s hoops used a red-hot start to suppress Riverside City College, despite a late-game breakdown by the defense.
The Pirates routed the Tigers 75-61 on Thursday, extending the team’s home winning streak to three games.
“We really flustered them with our zone defense,” OCC head coach Sammy Doucette said. “Our first half was good, our second wasn’t.”
OCC distributed the ball fairly evenly early in the game, exemplified by the team’s first five baskets of the game being scored by the five different Pirates starters.
After getting the hot hand, freshman guard Karina Cabrera jumped ahead as the team’s volume shooter for the night. The Aliso Niguel native shot 5-11 from beyond the arc and 50% from the field overall, racking up 26 points.
“I think it was a huge opportunity for me to step up,” Cabrera said. “I needed to fill the role of one of our key players.”
The Pirates unit led over the Tigers 19-12 by the end of the first quarter, after a dominant team effort.
Most of Coast’s opportunities were from outside the paint, but it was no issue for the Pirates. In an elite display of shooting, OCC began the second quarter with a 12-0 run — 7 points courtesy of freshman forward Savannah Seiler. Jump shots accounted for 16 of the 20 points scored by the Pirates in the second period.
At half, Coast controlled a 39-18 lead over Riverside. Cabrera was already primed for a big game, with 16 points on 50% shooting from the field in the first two quarters.
The Pirates picked up right where they left off in the second half, as freshman guard Annie Trinh nailed a three-pointer to start the scoring in the third quarter. Cabrera added six points to her total in the frame, putting the Pirates in position to close out the game comfortably in the final quarter.
The Tigers were down by 21 points with just 10 minutes to play, but would not go down without a fight.
After being held to just 29 points through three quarters, Riverside exploded for 32 points in the fourth, most of which came inside the paint. The visitors completely revamped their pace of play, and jumped up to 48% shooting from the field in the final frame.
Luckily for OCC, there was not enough time for the team’s defensive breakdown to cost the game.
“I think we just needed to slow down,” Cabrera said. “They were pressuring us and it really sped us up. We do way better when we’re slowed down.”
OCC improved to 8-3 in conference with the win, and will have another opportunity to sharpen up their game against Riverside City College on Feb. 24. The Thursday road game will tip off at 5 p.m.
If OCC is to have any shot at being seeded in this year’s playoffs, they will most definitely need to defeat Riverside City in the regular season finale.
The Pirates are currently tied with Cypress College for second place in the Orange Empire Conference entering the final game of the regular season. The Chargers will play Santa Ana College on Feb. 25, a team that is 0-10 in conference play.
“This is huge, but I would say that we're not feeling good about it, considering our second half was terrible,” Doucette said. “We blew almost a 30-point lead. I'm not happy about it, and they shouldn’t be happy about it either."
