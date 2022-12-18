Pirates dominate competition to remain undefeated

The Orange Coast College No. 3-ranked women's basketball team went 3-0 this past week, improving its record to 13-0.
The Pirates started the week off with a win over No. 13 in the CCCAA top 25 state rankings, Long Beach City College 71-62 on Tuesday.
After trailing the first quarter 14-11, OCC outscored the LBCC in the second quarter 15-8 to end the first half leading 26-22.
Both teams battled in the third quarter, scoring 24 points each, but Coast stood victorious after outscoring San Diego City 21-16 in the final quarter.
Sophomore forward Gabby Samiy led the way in Tuesday’s game with 28 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and five blocks. Behind her was sophomore guard Meghan McIntyre with 22 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and four blocks.
The Pirates kept that momentum going against Southwestern College in a tournament at San Diego City College, defeating the Jaguars 80-70 on Thursday.
The game was close at the first three quarters with OCC up 54-51, but Coast kept the foot on the gas during the fourth quarter to outscore the Jaguars 26-19 and leave San Diego with a double-digit win over Southwestern.
McIntyre finished Thursday’s game with 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Sophomore guard Anne Trinh had 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Sophomore guard Karina Cabrera came off the bench on Thursday and finished with 19 points, three assists and four blocks.
The Pirates finished off their week with a dominating performance at San Diego City College, defeating the Knights 82-50 on Friday.
Unlike the first two games, OCC outscored SDCC in every quarter.
The Pirates ended the first half leading 45-20, finishing the half outscoring the Knights 30-11 in the second quarter.
The most points San Diego City scored in a quarter on Friday was 16 in the third quarter, but Orange Coast beat them with 19 that quarter.
OCC scored 18 more points in the fourth quarter and were able to remain undefeated after 13 games.
Cabrera broke the 3-point record the first time the Pirates and Jaguars faced off on Dec. 8. She finished with 25 points, two assists and three steals in Friday’s performance. McIntyre had her second double-double of the week with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Pirates will now enjoy their holiday break before heading to a tournament at East Los Angeles College and play against No. 15 in the CCCAA Southern Region rankings College of the Canyons on Dec. 28.
