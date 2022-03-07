The volleyball programs showed up and won all four of their games last week, while other OCC programs were in a slump, going 4-8 as a whole.
Women’s Beach Volleyball (4-0)
The Pirates continued their perfect stretch by defeating Mt. San Antonio College 5-0 on March 4. The OCC beach volleyball team still has not dropped a single match, and are now standing at 20-0 in their five contests this year.
The Pirates’ perfect season will be put to the test against Irvine Valley College on the Huntington Beach Newland Courts on Friday at 10 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball (9-1)
OCC was in complete control against Palomar College on Wednesday, sweeping the Comets 3-0.
The Pirates then took down San Diego Miramar College in a close game on Friday with a final score of 3-2.
OCC will continue their road trip on Wednesday against conference-rival Golden West College at 6 p.m.
Women’s Basketball (20-9)
OCC’s historic season came to an end in the second round of the CCCAA SoCal Regional Playoffs. The Pirates were eliminated by College of the Canyons on Thursday with a final score of 69-60.
A complete recap of the game is available here.
Baseball (10-6)
OCC lost to Palomar College 16-8 after a forgettable third inning where seven runs crossed the plate for the Comets. Seven players each had an RBI and Palomar College went through the entire lineup that inning.
Seven of OCC’s runs were in the early innings, four of them were from sophomore infielder Jordan Ku.
The Pirates look to bounce back in a three-game series against Irvine Valley College, beginning on the road on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
On Saturday, OCC will hold the official school-sponsored ceremony for the naming of “John Altobelli Park” at noon.
Softball (8-7)
OCC had four games this week.
The Pirates defeated Saddleback College on the road on Monday with the final score of 6-3.
OCC’s freshman catcher/infielder Gillian Gordan and freshman Gianna Gozo each had two RBIs.
Unfortunately, the Pirates lost the next three games.
OCC fell to Santiago Canyon College on the road on Wednesday with the final score of 7-2.
The Pirates then lost to Fullerton College in a close game on Thursday 3-2.
OCC took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Emilie Lapena hit a two-RBI single to right-center field to make the score 5-1.
The Hornets scored two game-shifting runs off of singles by sophomore outfielder Skye Samano and freshman outfielder Ariana Gonzalez.
OCC was scoreless in Saturday’s game against Ventura College 3-0, leaving five on base.
The Pirates look to erase the losing streak when they play Citrus College on the road Monday at 2:30 p.m.
Men’s Tennis (8-5)
After winning two games last week, OCC only scored one point in its next games and lost to Irvine Valley College on Tuesday 9-0 and Riverside City College on Thursday 8-1.
The Pirates look to play better tennis as they head on the road to face Saddleback College on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Women’s Tennis (7-2)
OCC’s six-game winning streak was snapped on the road Thursday in the hands of Riverside City College with a final score of 6-3.
The Pirates head back home on Tuesday to take on Cypress College at 2 p.m.
Men’s Golf
OCC finished the Riverside Invitational in first place on Monday.
Freshman Cathan Peterson-Cheek led the field for the Pirates, finishing the tournament on 72 strokes.
Full stats are available here.
The Pirates will be at Candlewood Country Club for an Orange Empire Conference matchup against host Cypress College on Monday at 9 a.m.
Swimming
The OEC Invitational took place at OCC on March 4. The Pirates competed in 32 events, including men’s and women’s relay, free style, breaststroke and diving.
Among the many OCC swimmers who placed in competitions, freshmen Ethan Smith and Giselle Quinonez both finished first in the 200 yard freestyle events.
Dane Howell, freshman out of Huntington Beach, had the fastest 100-yard freestyle clocking in at 49.29.
Full results from the meet sessions are available here.
OCC will be at Riverside City College for the Riverside Invitational on Friday at 10 a.m.
