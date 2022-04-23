Pirates men’s volleyball triumphs as state champions

For the eighth time in program history, the Orange Coast College men’s volleyball team is state champions.
The Pirates completed an immaculate run in the CCCAA State Championship Playoffs, sweeping Long Beach City College 3-0 at El Camino College on Saturday.
“I think Will [Anderson] was on a vengeance, and I think we played with a little more attitude then they did,” OCC head coach Travis Turner said. “It took the whole team. It was a whole team effort.”
Heading into the title game, sophomore opposite Will Anderson led the team in points per set, with 4.7. The product out of Oregon also led the state with 0.57 service aces per set.
In Anderson’s final game at Coast, he led the team with 14.5 kills, won the state championship and was honored as the CCCAA Most Valuable Player.
“They’re my brothers, I love this team,” Anderson said. “We may have started the game slow, but I told the boys that we always finish strong.”
The first set was as expected. The Pirates and Vikings season series was 1-1 heading into the title match, and each of the wins were in five sets on the respective team’s home court.
There was not a lead greater than two points in the opening set until OCC pulled away with a 25-22 win. In the home stretch, Anderson had his turn in the serving rotation, and the Pirates pulled ahead with a four point scoring run.
The Vikings came into the second set red-hot and seemed primed to even the game up after racing out to a 13-7 lead. However, the Pirates outscored LBCC 18-8 from that point, in large part due to a monster set from Anderson who led the way with two aces in the comeback.
“We knew coming in that they were going to come out and bring some fire,” said freshman opposite DiAeris McRaven. “Long Beach played really great, but we just pulled together, played our game and were able to pull through.”
OCC freshman setter Josh Friedman was expected to facilitate the offense for the Pirates, given that he led the state in assists (397). He did just that, leading the team with 15.
“It was just responding like we always do,” Turner said. “They responded. Josh Friedman has led us all year and he’s been unreal.”
Even after going up 2-0 in the match, LBCC fought tooth and nail to force a fourth set. The Vikings used a couple kills from sophomore OH Colby Prowse to go up 15-10.
With championship rings in reach, OCC freshman OH Cash Adamsen hammered down back-to-back kills followed by a block to bring the Pirates within one. Coast ran with the hot hand, feeding Adamsen for another kill to tie the game 15-15 in the third set.
“These guys all have unparalleled mental toughness,” Adamsen said. “We just keep going and there’s no breaking down, I mean it’s absolutely beautiful.”
Essentially making the game first to 10, the Pirates broke the tie with an authoritative 4-0 scoring run. The No. 2 seed fed off of the crowd to pummel the Vikings down to 24-17.
The Pirates were just one point away from making history, but the anxious gym was teased by a late LBCC run. The Vikings rattled off five straight to bring the game within two, buoyed by a block and two clutch kills from Prowse.
“I think at the end everyone’s nerves got the best of them a little bit,” freshmen middle blocker Zach Weston said. “We knew we were gonna battle through anyways. 24-22, there’s no way we were gonna lose there.”
The Pirates ended the run with a kill from McRaven to seal the championship in front of a packed gym of 360.
“Whenever another team has a really loud crowd it brings a lot of pressure, and it feels good to silence them,” McRaven said.
OCC made its last CCCAA State Championship appearance in 2018, losing to Pierce College in four sets. Coast swept El Camino College the year prior for the program’s seventh state title.
LBCC and OCC made their 17th and 18th state championship appearances on Saturday, respectively. Coast finished the year as the better blue blood, bringing home title number eight.
“There’s no way I’d rather finish than a state championship,” Anderson said. “I loved the season, but I’m sad it’s over. I love these boys.”
