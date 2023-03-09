Pirates take on Sierra College in state quarterfinal

The Orange Coast College women’s basketball team will begin its CCCAA State Championship Tournament trip on Friday at West Hills Lemoore College with a battle against defending state champions Sierra College at 3 p.m.
The Pirates will enter the state title tourney as the No.1 seed from the SoCal region, matching up with the No. 4-seeded Wolverines from the NorCal region in the quarterfinals. The quarterfinal round will feature four matchups between SoCal and NorCal teams on Friday, with the four winners advancing to the semifinals on Saturday. A state champion will be crowned Sunday in the tournament final, as the top-seeded Pirates will look to claim the program’s first state title since 2003.
“Everyone we play is going to come into the game with a chip on their shoulder because when you look at the bracket, you see a ‘No. 1’ by Orange Coast,” OCC head coach Sammy Doucette said. “We’ve been stressing all week that we have to be prepared mentally because at this level, everyone plays like a No. 1 seed.”
The Pirates’ first foe will be the Wolverines, who have had an unexpected to the state tourney, upsetting both the No. 5-seed San Joaquin Delta College and No. 4-seed Fresno City College to make it out of the NorCal regionals as a No. 13 seed. While Sierra enters the state tourney as defending state champions, sophomore guard Christiane Carlisle is the only remaining player from the 2021-2022 championship roster.The Wolverines rely on Carlisle as the team’s primary threat from distance, as the sophomore guard shoots 35.1% from behind the arc on 9.7 attempts this season.
The Pirates should be well-equipped to deal with Carlisle after facing Irvine Valley College guard Emily Freeman, a very similar player according to Doucette, in the SoCal regionals. The Lasers used Freeman in a similar role to Carlisle this season as a high-volume three-point shooter, but the Pirates were able to hold Freeman to just 9 points on 3-for-8 shooting in their playoff win over IVC.
“It’s a way to give ourselves an advantage to compare them to a team we’re familiar with,” Doucette said. “We’re comparing Carlisle to Freeman, and we made it a point with Freeman to always keep a hand up when she had the ball, so that’s what we’ve been emphasizing with Carlisle.”
The Wolverines will look to push the ball out in transition frequently on offense, with Carlisle functioning as a spot-up shooter on the break.
“They’re a big transition team but we especially need to make sure we don’t lose track of her when they’re running out,” OCC point guard Meghan McIntyre said.
Outside of Carlisle’s shooting, OCC’s defense will be tasked to limit the interior scoring from Sierra guard Alyssa Premo and forward Julianne Cotterill. Premo leads the Wolverines in scoring with 16.1 points while adding 8.7 rebounds per game, and has scored over 20 points in each playoff game this season. Both of Sierra’s leading scorers contribute heavily in rebounding for the Wolverines, as Cotterill averages 10.6 rebounds along with 14.6 points per game. With the two freshmen leading the charge, the Wolverines dominated the offensive glass this season, averaging the 8th-most offensive boards in the state at 18.7 per game.
“This week has been the most we’ve emphasized rebounding because it’s such a big part of their offense,” Doucette said. “They’ve been really good at stepping up to the challenge and hopefully that continues.”
If the Pirates can topple the Wolverines on Friday, a final four matchup against either Santa Rosa College or Mt. San Antonio College will be in store for OCC on Saturday. With a three-day slate of must-win games, McIntyre emphasized the importance of not looking past their first opponent.
“We have to have a game-by-game focus, we can’t start to look ahead,” McIntyre said. “We just have to trust each other like we always do and remember how we got here.”
According to the California Community College Sports Information Association Women's Basketball Poll, the Pirates are the third-ranked team in the state tourney behind Palomar College and Santa Rosa. However, the Pirates finished the regular season with the second-best record in the state behind Palomar, the No. 2 seed from the SoCal region.
“I think no matter what, it’s going to be a really tough road to the championship but if I had to pick out a bracket for us, this is the one I would want,” Doucette said. “The biggest thing for us is just pushing through and to give it everything we have because come Monday, win or lose, our season is over.”
The Pirates matchup with Sierra will be livestreamed on BAOSN TV at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Follow Coast Report for continued coverage of OCC women’s basketball throughout this playoff run.
