Pirates’ strong second-half shooting leads to upset win over Saddleback

After catching fire from distance in the second half, the Orange Coast College men’s basketball team picked up a 72-67 upset victory over conference-rival Saddleback College at home on Wednesday.
Coming off a blowout loss to the No. 1 state-ranked Fullerton College on Friday, the Pirates built back some late-season momentum with their win over Saddleback. Tied for fifth place in the Orange Empire Conference standings after the win, the 15-10 Pirates snapped a five-game winning streak for the 2nd place Bobcats in Wednesday’s matchup.
“We had a tough loss to the top team in the state in our last game and we had to bounce back,” OCC associate head coach Jamaal Lee said. “This time of year is when you want to play your best basketball and I thought we did that in the second half.”
Coast came out struggling mightily on offense, not scoring until the 13:45 mark in the first half. The offensive woes continued throughout the period, as the Pirates committed 13 turnovers and shot 26.7% from the field.
“Shots weren’t falling and we were kind of looking for our own shots,” sophomore point guard Boogie Hall said. “Once we started trusting each other and playing together, things changed.”
Hall finished Wednesday’s contest with 16 points on 6-for-19 shooting, with 13 of his points coming in the second half.
A cold shooting start for the Bobcats made for a defensive battle in the first half, with both squads tied at just 22 after the period. Saddleback shot 1-for-11 from behind the arc and 20% from the field, with sophomore forward Gerald Jones III providing the only spark of offense for the Bobcats in the period with 10 points and 8 rebounds.
“I think we could’ve done a better job on him,” Hall said. “He’s a good player though, and we’ve just got to try and execute better.”
The Pirates’ interior defense could not handle the size of the 6-foot-11 Bobcat forward, who finished with a game-high 26 points on 9-for-11 shooting. In the second half however, Coast freshman forward Jaiden Greene switched onto Jones III and was able to keep him off the glass, limiting him to three rebounds in the half.
“It started off easy for [Jones III] and it just got tougher,” Lee said. “Jaiden was a force inside and ended up having some success on him defensively.”
The Pirates offense finally awakened in the second half with a flurry of three-pointers, nailing four in the first five minutes of the period. With 13:08 remaining in the game, Hall and OCC freshman guard Sam Hunter nailed long-distance makes on consecutive possessions on their way to a 10-2 run that gave OCC its biggest lead of the night at that point at 44-38.
The Pirates have begun to establish themselves as a second half team as of late, with Wednesday’s matchup being the second home game in a row for OCC where the offense faltered in the first half before erupting in the second. On Jan. 27 against conference-rival Riverside City College, Coast fell behind 17 points before storming back with a 56-point second half to upset the Tigers.
“There’s obviously nerves to start the game,” Lee said of the Pirates’ recent first-half struggles. “We got settled in the second half again and started playing basketball how we should be playing.”
OCC would not surrender its lead for the rest of the contest, as the hot shooting in the half continued. Hunter led the way from distance with a team-high 4 three-pointers, scoring a team-high 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting.
“It was the same thing against Riverside,” Hunter said. “We just kept hitting big shots and made big defensive plays that helped us take the lead.”
The lack of shooting was the biggest factor in the upset loss for the visiting Bobcats, who managed to hit only 5-for-24 three-pointers in the contest as opposed to the Pirates’ 10-for-29 in OCC’s win at home.
Coast will continue its late-season playoff push with its final road game of the season on Friday against the 3-21 Golden West College Rustlers at 7 p.m.
