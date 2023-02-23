OCC scores at will in blowout win over Long Beach

Orange Coast College’s baseball team bounced back big from Tuesday’s loss to Southwestern College with a dominant 16-2 win on Wednesday against Long Beach City College.
“The guys are out here and they work hard every single day. They're coming in, they’re getting their swings and they're working in the cage late,” OCC baseball head coach Nate Johnson said. “It’s just … hard work. From more or less late August all the way ‘til now, that's what this is all about.”
The Pirates wasted no time in getting to work with an electric first inning in which they managed to score 13 runs and burn through three different LBCC pitchers as the Vikings tried to stop the bleeding to no avail.
“They had a good approach against their starter, and then the reliever, and then the other reliever that they brought in in the first inning,” Johnson said. “We just did a good job offensively to put good swings on good pitches and not chase pitches that we shouldn't have swung at.
Sophomore outfielder Evan Scalley started the feeding frenzy with an RBI single that brought freshman outfielder Sebastian Moore home to score.
“Just keep with the good approach. Swinging at the right pitches you know, not missing pitches and hitting fastballs in fastball counts,” Johnson said. “If we do that, we’ll be able to score a good amount of runs.”
Johnson stressed his philosophy of winning every inning and “locking in” regardless of what’s on the scoreboard. During an on-field meeting between the first and second innings, he reminded his team that even though they had a hot start, the game wasn’t over yet.
“We’re just trying to win every single inning,” Johnson said. “After we scored 13 in the first, I kind of got on them and said, ‘Listen, there’s still eight innings left and we need to score more runs. They can still score runs.’”
Coast’s pitching and defense complimented the explosion on offense, only giving up two runs and four hits to keep Long Beach off the scoreboard.
“To have a good overall performance – offense, pitching and defense – all in one game was really, really good. So we’ve gotta try and keep that momentum going,” Johnson said.
The Pirates play their next game at College of the Canyons on Saturday at 1 p.m.
