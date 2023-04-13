Coast defeats Saddleback on walkoff hit-by-pitch

The Orange Coast College softball team achieved its second walkoff win in two days with a 7-6 victory against Saddleback College at home on Wednesday, breaking a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning after sophomore infielder Hailey Pichardo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
“We were able to walk off yesterday in the bottom of the seventh and then we walked off today,” OCC head coach Jodie Kiaha said. “That’s the mark of a team that knows how to compete and not give up.”
Due to several rain-outs earlier in the season causing games to be postponed, the Pirates were tasked with a stretch of five games in seven days, but have risen to the challenge, winning four of their last five.Though OCC lost its most recent game against Saddleback 5-3 on March 17, Tuesday’s outcome secured OCC’s 2-1 season series win over the 13-14 Bobcats.
“We went two for three against them, which is a huge deal for us,” Kiaha said. “I have a lot of respect for Saddleback as a program, but our girls came out today.”
The Bobcats started strong right away as freshman Saddleback infielder Mia Calderon hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning.
OCC bounced back quickly in the bottom of the first, scoring its first run when freshman outfielder Ariana Williams stole home on a wild pitch. Freshman catcher Leila Chavez followed up with a double to left field, scoring sophomore outfielder Emilie Lapena to tie the game 2-2.
Freshman pitcher Angela Whitmer held Saddleback scoreless in the top of the second inning, giving the Pirates the ability to take the lead once they got to the plate. Sophomore outfielder Nadia Perez, Chavez and freshman infielder Isabel McElroy fed off each other as they hit back-to-back-to-back doubles, scoring four runs and taking the lead 6-2.
“They are a phenomenal group,” Kiaha said. “They love competing with and for each other. It makes my job that much more fun.”
Freshman Miranda Monje came in to pitch in the top of the third, when the Bobcats put four more runs on the board to tie the game 6-6. Though they had lost their lead, Williams, who was named California Community College Fastpitch Coaches Association Player of the Week, made a diving catch in left field.
“It was a turning point in our energy,” Williams said. “There was definitely a shift that really picked us up.”
Both teams defended fiercely for the rest of the game, going scoreless from the bottom of the third inning until Whitmer shut three batters down in a row in the top of the seventh.
To start the bottom of the seventh inning, Chavez hit her third double off the left field wall. McElroy then bunted, reaching first base and advancing freshman outfielder Taylor Nguyen, who was pinch-running for Chavez, to third base. Sophomore infielder Taylor Andolsek faked a bunt, resulting in a walk to load the bases.
The game came to an abrupt end when Pichardo was hit by a pitch, forcing in a run for the Pirates to win 7-6.
“This is the best time to play at our best,” Kiaha said. “They understand the ebb and flow of the game.”
OCC plays next against conference-rival Santiago Canyon College at home on Thursday at 3:00 p.m in a matchup between the fourth and fifth-place teams in the Orange Empire Conference.
Sports Editor Timothy Hessen contributed to the reporting for this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.