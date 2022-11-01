SPORTS RECAP: Men’s water polo, women’s volleyball dominate to end October

Orange Coast College’s men's water polo team was on fire offensively in a conference win on Wednesday, while the men’s cross country squad finished third in the Orange Empire Conference Championships. OCC programs went 3-4 from Oct. 24-29.
Men’s Water Polo (13-10)
The Pirates finished their conference schedule with a dominating 26-2 victory at home over Fullerton College. Sophomore center Ethan Rose led the way with five goals in the blowout win.
Coast continued to build momentum heading into the playoffs with a 13-9 non-conference win over Chapman University on Saturday. Sophomore center Ethan Pranajaya did it all for the Pirates in the win, as he scored two goals while contributing four assists, three steals and a block.
OCC will compete in the Orange Empire Conference Championships on Friday as the No. 3 seed, and will begin in a rematch with No. 6 Fullerton.
Men’s Cross Country
The Pirates finished third behind Riverside City College and Saddleback College in the OEC Championships on Friday.
OCC sophomore standout runner Hector Espana carried the Pirates to their third-place finish with a fourthplace score in the Men’s 4-Mile Run. Sophomore August Garcia and freshmen Carlos Ramos and Raoul Kelly all chipped in with top-30 finishes of 15th, 22nd and 28th, respectively.
Following the strong team effort, the Pirates will next compete at the 2022 Southern California Regional Championships at Kern County Soccer Park in Bakersfield on Friday.
Women’s Golf
The Pirates have advanced to the Southern California Regionals after a fourth place finish at the OEC Finals on Monday and Wednesday.
This season, OCC has been led by standout sophomores Meah Collins and Emma Ashcraft. Collins finished the season with the third-lowest average score in the OEC with 77.3, while Ashcraft was not far behind with a seventh-place average score of 82.9
In the finals, Collins posted the second-lowest score among all competitors with 156 (80-76).
The Pirates will compete at Regionals from Nov. 6-7 at the El Prado Golf Club in Chino.
Men’s Soccer (5-10)
The Pirates were unable to defeat Santiago Canyon College as they lost 5-1 on Tuesday.
The Hawks scored two goals in the first 20 minutes of the first half. Sophomore defender Jared Velazquez scored the only goal for the Pirates in a penalty kick in the 75th minute.
OCC will return to action taking on Santa Ana College at home on Tuesday at 3 p.m. before facing Fullerton College on the road on Friday.
