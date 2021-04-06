PREVIEW: Dodgers aim to remain on top in 2021

It seems like only yesterday when a mountain of white and blue Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys gathered in the middle of Globe Life Park in celebration of the franchise’s seventh World Series victory.
Six months later, the Boys in Blue are ready to run it back with an intimidating roster of both familiar and brand new faces.
With transactions big and small, the Dodgers made calculated maneuvers to strengthen their bullpen, starting rotation, and infield depth.
Starting pitcher David Price was activated from the restricted list after taking a year off for COVID-19 precautions. Relief pitcher Corey Knebel was acquired from the Brewers. RP Garret Cleavinger landed in LA as part of a three-team trade. INF Sheldon Neuse and SP Gus Varland were acquired in a trade with the Oakland A’s. SP Trevor Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million deal with the Dodgers, and 3B Justin Turner agreed to a 2-year, $34 million contract, returning to the ball club.
Los Angeles Dodgers 2021 Season Prediction:
Regular season record prediction: 111-51, 1st in NL West
After touting a .717 winning percentage – the best mark in the MLB since 1954 – during last year’s abbreviated season, the Dodgers are in prime position to win their ninth division title in a row. Their emerging division-rival San Diego Padres bulked up ten-fold this offseason, but the elite competitiveness of the Dodgers roster cannot be ignored.
Postseason expectation: World Series or bust.
A familiar feeling for the Dodgers, an eighth World Series banner should be the only goal in mind for the organization. Currently, the National League features rising franchises like the Padres, Atlanta Braves, and reloaded St. Louis Cardinals. There is not a statistic in the world that would indicate the Dodgers are bound to be dethroned, so a National League pennant repeat is not at all far-fetched. Expect the Dodgers to clash with an American League juggernaut like the New York Yankees or Chicago White Sox in the World Series.
Two big storylines to follow:
Will Cody Bellinger break out of his slump and return to MVP form?
Based on the centerfielder’s spring training swings, Dodger fans should expect a polished Bellinger in the 2021 season. His swing still has some holes, but his defense and baserunning should be considered one of the most elite skill sets in MLB.
Is Trevor Bauer worth his mammoth contract?
The $40 million-man was a no-brainer for the National League Cy Young Award last year, and with the notoriously effective Dodger pitching staff’s coaching, there really is no ceiling for how good Bauer can get-- especially behind one of the best offenses in the league. The Los Angeles native tossed six no-hit innings in his Dodgers debut before being tagged with 4 Coors Field-induced home runs.
One breakout player:
The low-hanging fruit for this question is highly touted prospect Gavin Lux. But for a more nuanced discussion, Lux’s biggest competition, Chris Taylor is a convincing pick for this role. With the departure of utility man Kiké Hernandez, Taylor has an opportunity to be an everyday starter at second base – or at least platoon with Lux if the sophomore begins to carry more weight in the lineup. Even with mild competition at his first position, Taylor can play virtually anywhere on the field, making him the go-to for an injury replacement down the line.
With a unique combination of power, speed, and versatility, Chris Taylor is a name Dodger fans should hear more and more in a good light this season.
One team MVP:
If it wasn’t for a superhuman hot streak in the postseason for Corey Seager, this would not even be a debate. The World Series MVP has forced his way into the conversation with names like Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and Trevor Bauer – and rightfully so.
Seager crushed eight homers and drove in 20 runs last postseason, a necessary contribution to the Dodgers’ World Series win. Despite Seager’s superhuman offensive tear, former AL MVP Mookie Betts has to be the team’s consensus MVP going into the 2021 regular season. With flashy leather, blurring speed and a once-in-a-generation bat, you can bet on Betts not only for the team MVP, but the National League MVP as well.
