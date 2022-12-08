Cabrera breaks 3-point record in OCC’s 10th-straight victory

The undefeated Orange Coast College women’s basketball team continued to add to its impressive 10-game win streak on Wednesday, as Pirates guard Karina Cabrera nailed a record 12 three-pointers in a 99-49 home blowout victory over San Diego City College.
“It felt great,” Cabrera said. “I’ve always wanted to break it ever since Kyoka had it last year.”
Cabrera’s shooting performance in her 38 point scoring night set an OCC record for 3-pointers made in a game, breaking the record of 11 set by Kyoka Ohara last season against Southwestern College in November 2021.
“She’s just a phenomenal shooter,” OCC head coach Sammy Doucette said. “She’s been due for something like that.”
The undefeated Pirates got off to a solid start in the first quarter when sophomore guard Meghan McIntyre knifed through the defense and scored on her first two drives to the basket. Cabrera caught fire from distance early, and after knocking down three shots from the three-point line in the first five minutes of the contest, the Pirates built a commanding 17-3 lead.
Coast utilized a man defense that held the Knights to 2-of-12 shooting from the field in the first quarter, and 33% from the field in the contest. The Pirates’ stifling defense in conjunction with Cabrera nailing two more 3-pointers in the quarter gave OCC a 30-7 lead going into the second quarter.
“We played more man defense against this team than we have all year,” Doucette said. “Our scheme was to work on our man defense and I think we did a pretty good job.”
It became clear in the second quarter that the Knights would not be slowing down Cabrera’s shooting onslaught on Wednesday. The sharpshooting guard seemed to never hit rim against San Diego City, and shot 6-of-7 from the three-point line in the second quarter. As the Pirates lead 54-16 with a minute to go in the half, Cabrera added the finishing touches to a dominant first half performance with two late 3-pointers, including a buzzer beater to tie the record and send OCC into halftime with a 44-point lead.
“I just didn’t force my shots, and we moved the ball around a lot with the whole team and we all got a lot of threes,” Cabrera said.
It wasn’t just Cabrera who lit it up from distance for the Pirates, as Coast took advantage of San Diego City’s zone defensive scheme to take plenty of shots from downtown. Sophomore guard Annie Trinh shot 4-of-9 from the three-point line against the Knights, while freshman guard Jade Quinonez shot 3-of-6 from deep as well.
“The [Knights] ran a zone defense, and so we had a lot of open shots and we’re all good shooters, so it really helped,” Cabrera said.
Just one basket shy of the three-point record, Cabrera wasted no time in etching her name into the OCC record books. Only 40 seconds into the second half, Cabrera grabbed her third steal of the game and launched a deep shot on the other end to reach her 12th 3-pointer of the night. With a win already in tow and OCC’s perfect record defended, Cabrera would head to the bench early in the fourth quarter, finishing the contest with 38 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
In the second half, Coast extended its lead to 70-20 midway through the third and refused to let up, holding that 50-point lead to the final buzzer.
“Our whole motto is to not let up and if we come out to a lead, we don’t want to give up that lead,” Doucette said. “They did a really good job tonight not letting up.”
San Diego City committed 20 turnovers in the blowout loss and was held to under 16% shooting from distance. Sophomore Knights point guard Caitlyn McCoy and freshman guard Cusha Landry led San Diego City in scoring with 11 points each.
With the win, the No.4 state-ranked Pirates go to 10-0 on the season, and face a tough matchup in No. 10-ranked Long Beach City College at home on Tuesday.
“I think the sky’s the limit for us,” Doucette said.
