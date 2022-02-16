Ninth inning comeback cut short for OCC against Long Beach City

The Orange Coast College baseball team was unable to complete a ninth-inning comeback against Long Beach City College on Tuesday, losing 8-6.
Entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the Pirates were trailing 8-3.
With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, OCC freshman outfielder Alex Talamante was on second base and sophomore infielder Konner Kincade walked for the Pirates. OCC sophomore outfielder Cameron Mahaffy came up to the plate and hit a three-run shot to right field to cut the lead to 8-6.
Freshman infielder Isaiah Morales hit a single after the home run from Mahaffy. Sophomore outfielder Cary Arbolida came up to the plate to see if he could keep the comeback going.
Unfortunately, the Pirates were not able to complete the comeback, as Arbolida ended the game with a flyout to right field.
Throughout the game, OCC left 15 runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded with one out in the sixth inning. Next two batters struck out, then lined out to right field.
“I think we left a small army on base,” OCC head coach Nate Johnson said. “I think we were just one or two hits away from winning that baseball game. In the sixth inning, we left the bases loaded and left two in the eighth inning. So if we were able to come up with a big hit, I think it’s a different ball game.”
Before the ninth inning, the Pirates only scored three runs which were all from the first two innings of the game.
In the first inning, Mahaffy scored the first run for the Pirates on Arbolida’s RBI groundout. Morales then scored the second run from sophomore infielder Garrett Bevacqua’s RBI groundout.
In the second inning, sophomore infielder Beau Johnson scored from Mahaffy’s RBI single
OCC gave up eight runs to the Vikings, including six in the first three innings.
LBCC started the game hot as they scored four runs. The next two runs came on a two-run home run from freshman outfielder Moises Guzman in the third inning. The last two runs for the Vikings were from the seventh inning.
“We got to do better,” OCC assistant coach Kent Watanabe said. “Everything in our game is not perfected yet. We’re getting there. It is a whole lot better than it was a month ago, but we are still not quite where we need to be.”
The Pirates look to get revenge on Long Beach City College as they play at LBCC on Thursday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.