OCC track and field captures medals at state

Orange Coast College’s track and field team competed at the California Community Colleges Athletic Association State Championship Meet at Mt. San Antonio College and seven members won medals on Saturday.
The men’s track and field squad finished in 23rd place with seven points. Meanwhile, the women’s team finished in 28th place with nine points.
“Overall, I am completely proud of them,” OCC head coach Jennifer Williams said. “Everybody that was there worked hard. They deserved to be there.”
OCC sophomore Tyler Young scored 5,161 points in decathlon, finishing in tenth place in the event. His best performance was in the 110-meter hurdles when he finished second place with a time of 15.84, which earned him 751 points.
“He works hard,” Williams said. “The no-quit attitude is something that I want our Pirates to understand. No matter what life throws at you, you continue to work hard and continue to do your best.”
Coast freshman Joshua Mejorada finished ninth in javelin. Out of six throws, his farthest was 49.93 meters.
Sophomore Nicolette Gruber finished in second place in women’s high jump with 1.6 meters on Saturday, earning her a medal. She was .05 meters away from first place, held by Ventura College's Charlotte Allison.
“She is actually transferring on to UC Davis next year,” Williams said. “So we are trying to get her to compete over there. She would be one of their top high jumpers.”
Freshman Kailey Frye was placed ninth in Women's Pole Vault with her highest of 3.15 meters in two attempts. Mt. San Antonio College's freshman Faythe Berge and Sequoias College’s Breanna Fraley’s highest was also 3.15, but they both jumped over the bar in their first attempt.
“She went out just missing her best mark,” Williams said. “She was attempting a personal record and just missed it.”
Frye is also looking to transfer to a four-year university next semester.
“She is looking at either UCSD or San Francisco State,” Williams said. “San Francisco State already offered her money, which is exciting.”
After placing third in the triple jump in the SoCal Championship, freshman Paul Dominique placed ninth place with his highest of 13.95 meters out of six tries.
Freshman Adrian Moreno placed 12th in shot put with his farthest throw of 11.62 meters out of three tries.
In the women's 5000 meter run, Coast freshman McKay Arvidson finished eighth with a final time of 18:51.65, winning her a medal.
In the men's 400 meter run, OCC freshman Ryan Rivituso finished sixth with a final time of 49.13. Rivituso also competed in the men's 4x400 relay with fellow freshmen Nicolas Felix, Felix Fontanaeus and Max Knudson. They all won medals as they finished fifth with a final time of 3:17.15.
“Everybody on our men’s 4x400 is a freshman,” Williams said. “So they are all coming back.”
The focus is now on the future as OCC is looking at recruiting.
“We have some great recruits coming in that are just going to build off on this team that we have coming back,” Williams said. “We have a few second-year freshmen that did not compete last year because of [COVID-19].”
Williams is really forward to next season in track and field and ready to work with all the newcomers and returning players.
“I am just looking forward to next year,” Williams said. “I am looking forward to seeing this group of freshmen grow and become stronger and faster after a full fall and a full spring of training. I am really looking forward to big things next year.”
