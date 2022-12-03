Pirates receive honors, look to build for next year

The Orange Coast College women’s soccer team was awarded four all-conference selections by the Orange Empire Conference on Thursday.
Sophomore striker Lily Carroll and sophomore defender Leah Martinovich were awarded first- team honors, while freshman striker Sydney Powell and freshman defender Kate Hass were named to the all-OEC second team.
Coast wrapped up their season following a 3-1 loss against Allan Hancock College in the first round of the California Community College Athletic Association playoffs on Nov. 16.
Coast finished sixth in the OEC with a 5-8-1 conference record and a 12-9-2 overall record.
The Pirates were undefeated in the non-conference season at 7-0-1, which is OCC’s best breakout starts in non-conference play in the last decade since 2012.
With Coast using a 4-3-3 formation throughout the season, it allowed for star players to connect with the ball and create multiple opportunities against their opponents.
Powell and sophomore striker Cina Wilson were the two key players in the attacking third of the field. Both were followed by sophomore midfielder Carroll who had 10 total assists, ranking second in OEC.
“I think learning to work through obstacles like learning to work with a new group of girls in such a short amount of time helped me grow as a player,” Powell said.
Wilson suffered a leg injury in an away game against Fullerton College on Oct. 11 that left her out for eight straight games until she returned to play against Cypress College on Nov. 9
Following the injury, Powell stepped up and became the leading goal scorer for Coast and the OEC with 18 goals. Carroll ranked eighth in the conference with 10 goals.
Returning sophomore goalkeeper Jessica Gardner used her experience from last year to make a total 118 saves the entire season, ranking her second in the OEC.
“I knew how much pressure I had on my shoulders coming off such a personally successful season last year,” Gardner said. “I knew I had to put in 200% even if some players weren’t giving their all. I always play every game as if it were my last”.
Gardner finished her last season at OCC and stated she will hang up the gloves and cleats. If the opportunity aligns perfectly, she said she would play in the future. Gardner has no idea on where she might be transferring next year and will take this time to rest up.
The Pirates have 12 players returning next year out of the 21 on the roster, including their leading scorer Powell.
“I think the year went well,” Powell said. “Next year everyone needs to be mentally on the same page at all times because we have all the physical ability to win."
