The Orange Coast College men’s volleyball team took its home court magic into postseason play, and is one step closer to etching another historic year into Pirates athletics’ lore.
The Pirates swept Moorpark College 3-0 on Saturday, advancing the program to the CCCAA State Championship Semifinals.
“It’s great,” OCC volleyball head coach Travis Turner said. “These guys played really well tonight, I was fired up for ‘em.”
Coast entered the game undefeated at home (9-0), and had already swept Moorpark earlier in the season. With the odds in their favor, the Pirates kicked off the first set with a 7-0 scoring run.
OCC used every trick in the book to pull ahead early, including a kill from freshman outside hitter Sam Warren to start the game, a free ball from freshman setter Josh Friedman and an ace from sophomore opposite hitter Will Anderson.
“I think it just set the tone for the rest of the match,” Turner said. “It kind of [indicated] that this was going to be our night, which it was.”
The Raiders finally got on the board after a service error from Anderson, but that six-point margin was the closest that the visitors would come to the lead in the opening set.
After benefiting from multiple unforced errors, Coast breezed to a 25-13 win in set one.
Even in the notable rallies that Moorpark staged in the game, OCC still hammered down an endless supply of kills from multiple positions on the court.
Freshman OH Cash Adamsen led the team with 15 kills, while Anderson swung for nine kills and freshman middle blocker Zach Weston tallied eight.
The Pirates were able to make it rain courtesy of 28 assists from freshman setter Josh Friedman.
“We had a lot of people step up today,” Anderson said. “We have really good middles — really good setters that run the middle well. The pins are always open for us.”
In the second set, Moorpark rallied to cut the OCC lead to just 17-14, but the Pirates used a few delays caused by the officials to recover and stage a counter attack.
With an 8-3 scoring run, the Pirates closed out the ever-important second set, and put themselves in a position to sweep the Raiders in front of a rowdy home crowd.
“We love the fans,” Anderson said. “And we just have that it’s our place. We practice here every day, and we just had to defend the home court.”
Coast has not lost a set inside Peterson Gym since Feb. 5, when they edged past Long Beach City College 3-2 to cap off a non-conference doubleheader.
Moorpark, with its back against the wall, reserved its best play for last. The Raiders stayed within range of the Pirates after a four-point run, and came as close as 22-18 in the third set.
The game was capped off with a 25-19 win in set three. With the crowd on its feet, Anderson lasered an unreturnable jump serve on match point to clinch a Final Four appearance.
OCC will face conference rival Irvine Valley College on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the El Camino College volleyball facility in the CCCAA State Championship Semifinals.
The Pirates have owned the Lasers 6-0 across two wins this season. IVC defeated Santa Monica College on Saturday to initiate this Orange Empire Conference playoff matchup.
“We just have to work on us, and not worry about them,” Turner said. “We’re not going to worry about it, but [IVC is] a really good team.”
