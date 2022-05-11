EDITORIAL: CCCAA needs to be transparent in playoff selection process

College of the Canyons baseball played under the lights on April 30 in its regular season finale, winning 15-6 over LA Pierce College, a struggling 10-30 non-conference opponent. The victory allowed the Cougars to clinch a CCCAA Southern California Regionals appearance on the last day of the season.
Canyons added this game against LAPC the day after their last conference series against Bakersfield College, improving the team’s rating percentage index (RPI) before playoff seeding. A team’s RPI is determined by a combination of its own winning percentage with its strength of schedule.
As a product of COC adding an additional game to their schedule, there was a domino-effect in playoff seeding, causing the elimination of Orange Empire Conference programs, including Fullerton College and Golden West College from playoff contention.
According to the CCCAA constitution, baseball programs can play up to 40 regular season games per year. Canyons was 19-20 before their game with 10-29 LAPC, making a win all but imminent in the two programs’ last possible regular season game. The victory brought the Cougars up to a .500 winning percentage, qualifying them for playoffs.
Canyons did not violate any of the association's rules, but its maneuvers at the end of the regular season brought to light a fatal flaw in the constitution: the playoff selection process.
While a .500 record and a strong RPI count as important measures of a team’s ability, the ultimate decision for a team to make the playoffs is determined by whatever subjective factors the CCCAA selection committee pleases.
Not only are athletic programs able to cheat the system late in the year, but the CCCAA Board and Management Council have complete jurisdiction over who’s in and who’s out — and they’re anything but transparent about it.
According to CCCAA bylaw 6.2.1: “The CCCAA Board and the CCCAA MC shall retain the authority to establish and revise the policies and procedures governing the administration of football bowl games and of CCCAA regional and state postconference competition including the selection processes, formats, and sites. Postconference competition shall be under the control, direction, and supervision of the appropriate MC Sport Representative.”
The MC has been known to consider programs in less competitive, lesser known divisions rather than select teams with the best win-loss records in juggernaut conferences. It’s no secret that conferences like the Big 8 or Orange Empire have more competitive atmospheres, but year-after-year teams from those conferences are left out, and teams in weaker divisions benefit from the mirage of an over-.500 record.
Consider 22-18 Golden West with several all-OEC selections and a few Division I commits. They were pushed out of the playoffs, while four South Coast Conference teams were selected with high seeds. Five teams in the SCC have overall win percentages under .500, including LA Harbor College at .256, and Compton College at .205. These five teams make up 15 games, or about 38% of Mt. San Antonio, Long Beach, El Camino and Pasadena College’s schedule.
The bottom line is that CCCAA needs to have more transparency with RPI and the selection process of teams that make playoffs. At the very least, they can follow through with playoff expansion in sports like baseball, where the association is currently selecting under its quota in the constitution.
The association’s rules state that up to 40% of teams in a region can be represented at regional playoffs. In the SoCal Regionals, it would allow for the possibility of 24 teams eligible for playoffs next year, rather than just 18.
But first, the CCCAA needs to prevent RPI manipulation by putting a deadline on regular season schedule changes.
Schools should not be able to add games to their schedule at the last minute in hopes of making a playoff push. If the CCCAA establishes a deadline on adding games after the athletic season begins, teams can play through their true schedule, and not be upended by another program’s desperate pursuit of regional seeding.
A few competitive teams in the Orange Empire Conference were pushed out of the playoff picture due to the current CCCAA landscape allowing for teams to make late-season adjustments to their schedule.
If fringe teams continue to exploit RPI, programs all across the state will be cheated out of hard-earned playoff appearances. The absence of a deadline in the CCCAA’s legislation allows for this loophole to disrupt the ranking of teams for years to come. Money, time, heart and soul that competitive teams dedicate to their sport is belittled.
The Coast Report Editorial Board advocates for a legislative change in the CCCAA’s scheduling policy, aimed at negating potential RPI exploitation. Further, we believe that the Association can be more transparent in its playoff selection process.
To recommend an amendment, individuals must submit a request form to the CCCAA Director of Membership Services by October 1. The amendment originator must gain the support of at least one group approved by the CCCAA.
