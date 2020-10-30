The Coast Report Editorial Board votes to determine our endorsements for elections. Coast Report endorses selectively and the endorsements for the 2020 Election include U.S. President and California Propositions 16, 18, 21 and 22.
President of the United States: Joe Biden
After a long and circus-like campaign, Coast Report endorses Joe Biden for President and Kamala Harris for Vice President.
When considering both candidates, Coast Report could not endorse Donald J. Trump for a second term.
Trump is a man who has run his presidency off instilling fear in the American people and his campaign on statements with no factual evidence.
For instance, during the last presidential debate, Trump suggested he was given a cure for COVID-19.
"For me, I walked in, I didn't feel good, a short 24 hours later, I was feeling great," he said, according to NBC News.
Biden, on the other hand, centered his campaign on speaking for and to all American people.
In the final debate, Biden stated that he would be a president to all, even those who didn’t vote for him. He also promised the people that he is going to grow the economy, create millions of jobs through clean energy, and fight systemic racism.
When looking at both tickets, many cannot decide which is better for this country. However, when given the choice, the Coast Report Editorial Board endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
California Proposition 16: Yes
The Coast Report Editorial Board is in favor of Proposition 16.
The proposition will allow universities and government offices to include a person’s race, sex or ethnicity in hiring and admission decisions as well as financial decisions, which has been illegal in California since 1996.
As an editorial board we believe this proposition would be beneficial to students because it allows public universities to consider a student’s race, sex and ethnicity as well as their grades and school work.
California Proposition 18: Yes
The Coast Report Editorial Board is in favor of Proposition 18.
The proposition would allow 17-year olds to vote in primary and special elections if they will turn 18 by the subsequent general election.
The Coast Report believes that all voters participating in the general election should be able to participate in the primaries and any other elections that influence it.
California Proposition 21: Yes
The Coast Report Editorial Board is in favor of Proposition 21.
The Proposition would allow local governments to adopt rent control on housing if the home wasn’t first occupied during the last 15 years.
With OCC being a community college, renting housing is common for students. The ability to impose rent control could prevent rent increases that put students at risk of losing their housing.
California Proposition 22: Yes
The Coast Report Editorial Board is in favor of Proposition 22.
Proposition 22 would allow gig companies, such as Lyft, Uber, Doordash and Postmates, to be exempt from a new law that would require them to treat workers like employees rather than contract workers.
Being a college student while working means that jobs need flexible schedules. This proposition would allow these gig workers to keep their more flexible schedules and lower prices for consumers.
