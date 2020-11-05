Measure Q, the Retail Cannabis and Tax and Regulation Measure, looks like it will be voted “yes” by Costa Mesa residents in Tuesday’s general election.
According to information from OC Vote, 65.74% (27,238) of residents have voted “yes.” The other 34.26% (14,192) residents voted “no” with 100% of precincts reporting and mail-in ballots partially counted.
This measure will allow cannabis dispensaries and delivery services to operate in certain areas of Costa Mesa, and for the city to tax and regulate the existing illegal dispensaries currently in the city. It could bring in as much as to $3 million in tax revenue to Costa Mesa.
Up until the passing of this measure, it was illegal to operate a cannabis dispensary or delivery service that sold to customers. Measure Q will allow Costa Mesa to preserve services such as fire and police – particularly after the economic impact of COVID-19 on city finances.
It will be legally put into effect 10 days after the election. The full text of the ballot measure is available here.
