Giving You Props: What are Propositions 26 and 27?

Propositions 26 and 27 intend to introduce California into the multi-billion dollar sports gambling industry in two very different ways. These dueling propositions aim to decide who will be the primary benefactors of sports betting being legalized in the state: gambling corporations or tribal casinos.
Proposition 26 would legalize in-person sports gambling at only tribal casinos and the state’s four horse race tracks. The age restrictions for betting at these casinos would be negotiated between each tribe and the California governor.
Proposition 27 differs from 26 in two major ways. The proposition would allow not only tribes, but also national gambling companies such as FanDuel and DraftKings, to offer legalized sports betting. As opposed to Proposition 26 legalizing strictly in-person betting, Proposition 27 allows for mobile and online gambling, which is a major point of contention among those who oppose it.
A total expenditure of $410 million has been spent on these ballot measures according to the Los Angeles Times, but a poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies suggests that neither proposition is headed towards being approved.
When would Propositions 26 and 27 go into effect?
According to the LA Times, unless otherwise specified, the propositions approved by voters will take effect once the election results are certified in December.
Who will be affected by Propositions 26 and 27?
According to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, 19% of adults in the U.S. have gambled on sports in the last 12 months. Sports betting being legalized in the most populous state in America would be a major contribution to the rapid growth of the industry. Aside from the industry as a whole, these propositions will have a major impact on gambling corporations and tribal casinos.
In California, tribal casinos have had the exclusive right to offer gambling on slot machines and specific card games. If Proposition 26 is passed, tribes will continue to hold a monopoly over gambling in the state. However, if Proposition 27 is passed, that monopoly will be severely weakened by introducing major gambling corporations as an option for betters. As a result, 50 Native American tribes and tribal organizations oppose Proposition 27.
Why would I support Proposition 26?
Supporters of Proposition 26 believe that tribes should continue to hold a monopoly over gambling in California, and that legalizing online betting will make it easier for underage gambling to occur. These supporters also believe that Proposition 26 would result in more generated revenue for California as opposed to out-of-state companies.
Proposition 26 is supported by 27 tribes and tribal organizations, the NAACP, Communications Workers of America, Lieutenant Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Treasurer Fiona Ma, California Young Democrats and the California District Attorneys Association.
Why would I support Proposition 27?
“Prop 27 is the only ballot measure that guarantees hundreds of millions dollars every year to fund mental health treatment and solutions to homelessness and addiction,” according to the Yes to Prop 27 committee website.
The proposition would offer support to the homeless through a tax on sports gambling.
Supporters of Proposition 27 believe that sports betting should be made available online, and should not be limited to only tribal casinos. These supporters include gambling companies such as FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM and others, as well as Major League Baseball, three Native American tribes (the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Yokut Tribe, Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians and Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians) and the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness and Bay Area Community Services.
Why would I oppose Proposition 26?
Those who oppose native tribes having a monopoly on sports gambling in California would be against Proposition 26. The proposition has also faced opposition from the American Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the San Diego Humane Society for attempting to revive the horse racing industry.
“More than 1,600 horses died at facilities regulated by the California Horse Racing Board from 2012 to 2021,” according to the SDHS website.
Proposition 26 legalizing gambling at the four horse tracks in California could cause these numbers to spike.
Why would I oppose Proposition 27?
Both the California Democratic Party and the California Republican Party oppose Proposition 27.The CADEM Party opposes the proposition due to the majority of revenue going to out-of-state corporations, while the CAGOP did not list reasons for opposing in its official endorsements.
Those who do not support this proposition, such as the No on 27 committee, cite concerns about the dangers of online gambling. If Proposition 27 were to pass, any cellular device or computer could be used to place bets on sports, and detractors of this proposition believe that this would lead to an increased risk of underage gambling. Another major concern is that this proposition would harm California Indian Tribes, who would have to compete with major gambling companies for revenue if this proposition is passed.
How will Proposition 26 and 27 affect the OCC community?
Research shows that legalized gambling may have a severe effect on college students. According to CollegeGambling.org, 6% of college students in America have a “serious gambling problem.”
“Research has shown that teenagers and college-aged young adults are more impulsive and at higher risk for developing gambling disorders than adults,” according to their website.
Where can I find information on Propositions 26 and 27?
To find more information on Propositions 26 and 27, you can visit CalMatters, the Yes on Prop 26 committee, the No on Prop 26 Committee, the Yes to Prop 27 Committee, and the NO on Prop 27 committee.
Editor’s Note: Coast Report is covering 2022 election races and proposition issues that are expected to have a meaningful impact on our audience, change the balance of power in government and/or be particularly compelling and competitive. Coast Report’s election coverage is intended to inform voters – specifically OCC student voters – and promote the democratic process of free and fair elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.