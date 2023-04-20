Hansberger, Rovner win Pirate’s Plank for entrepreneurial mock projects

Ian Hansberger and Jane Rovner won Most Innovative Business Idea and Most Likely to Succeed awards at Orange Coast College’s Pirate’s Plank, a business competition where students present mock design ideas for evaluation by a panel of judges.
Hansberger and Rovner both received prizes of $500, internships at OCC MakerSpace and a consultation with a digital media expert.
Inspired by his own struggles with math, Hansberger’s invention was a mock design of an app called “Exseed,” a game made to help people with basic math tasks in their daily lives.
“The premise behind it is to decrease the level of anxiety around math. You’d be able to approach it in a more relaxed scenario like Duolingo,” Hansberger said. “One of the games would be a tip calculation game because that’s one of the premium times that everybody experiences that math stress.”
Hansberger used a game format because he said education apps tend to stray away from math-related games due to how intimidating it sounds.
“There’s kind of a hole in the market there,” Hansberger said. “We love covering foreign languages because there’s something appealing about being able to speak foreign languages, but the gamified education apps don’t cover math as much because it’s this anxiety-riddled topic.”
Though he struggled academically throughout high school, he was able to find a new start at OCC and create a new academic path as a business administration major.
“I graduated high school with a flat 2.0. I almost didn’t graduate. I think I failed two classes senior year,” Hansberger said. “Now I’m an honors student here, the honors student council president, so everything really did change when I went to community college.”
The change in environment and OCC’s wide variety of courses gave Hansberger the opportunity to branch out and find new interests as well.
“It’s a wonderful place to go to try things, experiment with things,” Hansberger said. “With my very much distractible brain, it’s nice to be able to pivot and try different things.”
Reflecting on his time working on his Pirate’s Plank project, Hansberger recommends entering Pirate’s Plank in future years for students who are considering going into business or have a unique idea.
“People have really interesting ideas all the time, and there’s no consequence for this besides a little stress,” Hansberger said. “You’re not going to fail anything for doing this, you’re not going to lose any money for doing this, all you’re going to lose is a little bit of time but maybe gain some really cool practical experience and maybe make some interesting connections.”
Rovner created an idea for a cat-backpack to bring cats outside into nature, winning Most Likely to Succeed for her concept. She did not respond to requests for an interview from Coast Report by the time of deadline.
