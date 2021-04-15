Associated Students of Orange Coast College is holding the 2021-2022 Student Senate Elections next week. Due to COVID-19, OCC students can cast their ballots, up to six times, virtually starting April 19 to 23 at OCCVotes.com.
The Student Senate acts on behalf of the student body by passing resolutions, policies and approving allocated funds to clubs and groups at OCC.
There are nine seats available for the Student Senate and there are six candidates running. There will be a special election to fill the remaining three seats starting May 3 to May 7.
On Friday, April 16, Coast Report will run personal statements from each candidate to inform student voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.