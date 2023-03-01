DREAM Act provides undocumented students aid, deadline Thursday

For undocumented students seeking financial aid, the DREAM Act – Development Relief and Education for Alien Minors – allows them to receive state funds for their tuition. The deadline to apply is Thursday.
Orange Coast College’s Student Equity Program created UndocuScholars to help students apply for the DREAM Act and share other resources for undocumented students.
UndocuScholars Program Specialist and OCC alumna Dulce Castellon said often undocumented students are not able to receive the help they need in applying for financial aid when people are unfamiliar with the DREAM Act.
“A barrier undocumented folks face is that not only is it kind of hard to just do the application, like any general student would struggle with a financial aid application, but on top of that a lot of people aren’t really educated to help with the DREAM Act application,” Castellon said.
Castellon, who has Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals that gives undocumented people a work permit and protection from deportation, faced these barriers firsthand when she was in high school applying for financial aid and was not able to receive the guidance she needed from her counselor regarding her financial aid application.
“When I was in high school, I tried to do it and that was a challenge I had to face. My parents were low income and I was comparing it to one of my friends who had gotten accepted – she did her [Free Application for Federal Student Aid] application, her parents and mine had the same income, we had the same amount of people in the household,” Castellon said. “She got approved and I didn’t, so I was asking my counselor at the time ‘how come?’ and her response was kind of ‘I don’t know how they calculated it. I don’t really know their system. Sometimes you don’t get approved,’ rather than just going through my application and seeing that I checked the wrong box.”
However, according to Castellon, the DREAM Act application somewhat equates to the FAFSA application.
“DREAM Act is the equivalent of FAFSA for undocumented folks,” Castellon said. “They’re asking for your parents’ tax information. They’re asking for your tax information. I’m very certain it mimics the FAFSA application.”
A key difference between the DREAM Act and FAFSA is that anyone can apply for FAFSA, because it is federally funded, while only California residents are eligible for the DREAM Act since it is state funded. Though they do not have citizenship, undocumented people are able to qualify as California residents due to Education Code AB 540. This allows students to qualify for in-state tuition and aid if they meet the requirements pertaining to their time as students before and during college.
Castellon shared that undocumented students are not able to utilize resources like the DREAM Act because of the misconception that there are none. But, in the State of California has created opportunities for undocumented students to go to college and resources to help them do so.
“There’s this misconception that there is nothing out there for undocumented folks, and while that may be true in some states, in California we’re fortunate,” Castellon said. “Not every state offers financial aid for undocumented folks, some states don’t even allow undocumented individuals to go to college because they require Social Security which undocumented folks don’t have.”
For undocumented students who may not know where to start with applying for financial aid, Castellon said that the Financial Aid Office on campus can help with FAFSA or DREAM Act, but she highly recommends they visit her in the Undocuscholars Center for help with their applications.
