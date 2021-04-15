Ramadan 2021 has begun

Ramadan 2021 began Monday night following mosques around the world announcing that the crescent moon has been sighted. The first day of fasting began the following day.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar, as well as the holiest. Due to the Islamic Calendar being a lunar one, months begin and end based on the different phases of the moon.
Ramadan comprises 30 days where Muslims fast by abstaining from any form of food or drink from sunrise to sunset. Unless a Muslim has a valid excuse for not fasting, such as traveling or a medical condition in which fasting must not occur, fasting is seen as an obligatory act.
Of the 1.9 billion Muslims fasting around the world, approximately 3.5 million are in the United States, according to www.worldpopulationreview.com.
“Ramadan is much more than not eating and drinking. There are several religious implications,” said Yazan Khawaldeh, a Muslim freshman at Orange Coast College.
Some of these implications include no cursing, no listening to or watching inappropriate content, and no sexual intercourse.
One may think that Ramadan isn’t anticipated by Muslims due to the almost 15-18 hour fast with many restrictions, but it is. “It’s a religious month for me to be at peace and have fun,” Khawaldeh said.
While Muslims fast during the day, they are often preparing for nightly community dinners where different families come together to break their fast, widely known as Iftar Parties. Even though guidelines are less strict this Ramadan compared to last year’s, it will still not function as a normal Ramadan.
“The pandemic is making it so we can’t have larger community dinners to break fast, which is unfortunate,” said Zeeshan Malik, another Muslim freshman at OCC.
Although Mosques around the country are opening up, there will be no Mosque-held Iftar Parties in order to follow state and nationwide guidelines. If people would like to attend some, they will do so at their own risk.
Although an overwhelming majority of Americans do not fast in Ramadan, Malik expressed that there is a sense of awareness by his fellow non-Muslim Americans. “I have never had a problem with Ramadan as an American Muslim. A lot of my friends know of the month even though they don’t practice it,” Malik said.
Fasting in the Islamic Month of Ramadan is one of the five Pillars of Islam. These Pillars are seen as actions that a Muslim must do in order to truly become Muslim. They comprise a declaration of faith, observing five daily prayers, giving charity, fasting in Ramadan and participating in a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage to Mecca in modern-day Saudi Arabia.
To learn more about Ramadan, Muslims and Islam in general, visit a local Mosque or give them a call. Visitors are always welcome, and questions are always answered.
