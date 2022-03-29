Coast Speech and Debate takes third in state, preps for nationals

The Orange Coast College Speech and Debate team, also known as Forensics, placed third overall in the 2022 CCCFA State Championships on March 13.
The program took home medals in 18 different categories in the state competition in the CCCFA Awards Show.
The list was headlined by Nina Menzagopian and Kendall Seevers’ gold medals in parliamentary debate. More commonly known as “Parli,” that event is characterized by academic debate featuring critical analysis and rhetorical skills.
Speech and Debate now turns its attention toward national competition, where the program’s top 14 students head to the 2022 Phi Rho Pi Tournament.
Coast will attend the event in St. Louis from April 3-9. It is the first time Forensics will compete in-person since before the pandemic.
OCC Speech and Debate Director Shauhin Davari also welcomes the public to attend two performances put together by speech and debate over the next couple of months.
On April 18, there will be individual events held in the OCC Science Hall from 6 to 7 p.m.
On May 12, Forensics will host an Interpreters Theater public performance in the OCC Science Hall from 6 to 7 p.m. Admission for both events is $5 at the door.
OCC State champion results
Nina Menszagopian and Kendall Seevers, gold in Pari
Kyle Rivkin, silver in Impromptu
River Mishow, silver in Impromptu
Noella Pacheco, silver in Persuasion
Jacob Shapiro silver in Extemp
David Ekelem and Jacob Shapiro, bronze in Parli
Nirvana Hannah and Daylyn Rose, bronze in Parli
James Miller, bronze in Impromptu
Melanie Montenagi, bronze in DI
Will Haden, bronze in DI
Emma Peterson, bronze in DI
Nina Menzagopian, bronze in Extemp
Noella Pacheco, bronze in Prose
Emma Peterson, bronze in prose
Kendall Seevers, bronze in IPDA
Nina Menszagopian, bronze in IPDA
