Three flags stolen from OCC student quad pole

An unidentified male committed three acts of theft of flags from the student quad flagpole at Orange Coast College over the last two weeks, the most recent occurring at 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday.
The suspect was seen wearing a black hat, green jacket and black shorts, and was barefoot at the scene of the crime.
The flags stolen included the American flag, the California state flag and military flags. The suspect stole every flag except the OCC flag that resides at the top of the flagpole.
A representative of the OCC Campus Public Safety Department said they are unsure if the crime was motivated by any anti-American or anti-military sentiment.
Campus Public Safety is seeking help to identify the suspect, and urged anyone with information pertaining to the crime to call its office at 714-432-501
