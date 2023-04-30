An Orange Coast College student protested in front of the OCC Waterfront campus on the morning of April 15 holding a sign that read “BOYCOTT OCC,” according to Campus Public Safety.
“[Waterfront] staff were concerned about him being in the area. That’s why they reported it,” OCC Campus Public Safety Director Jim Rudy said.
The student did not enter campus, but stayed on the sidewalk in front of it alongside the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, according to Rudy.
The incident was also reported to the Newport Beach Police Department.
Graffiti in a library bathroom
Graffiti was found a second time this month in the men’s bathroom on the second level of the OCC Library on April 18.
The graffiti was an indecipherable moniker, which is a group of letters that symbolize something to the painter, according to Rudy. They are not supposed to be understood by the average passerby.
“We don’t know if they were related to someone’s initials or a lot of times some sort of tag, but it wasn’t vulgar or offensive,” Rudy said.
Campus Public Safety speculates the graffiti was made the day prior because it was found in the morning.
OCC Maintenance and Operations were called and promptly cleaned the wall of the graffiti, according to Rudy.
