OCC community reacts to war in Ukraine

For some Orange Coast College students, images from the war in Ukraine aren’t just pictures of a faraway battle but the echoes of one’s own lived experiences.
“It’s definitely a stark reminder,” Billy Evans, a 33-year-old sociology major, said of viewing scenes of the conflict. Evans served a tour in Iraq in 2009 as a Navy medic embedded to a bomb disposal unit.
While he is not physically triggered by the images coming out of Ukraine, Evans said that his combat experiences have given him a deeper understanding of what the Ukrainian people are going through.
“The amount of shock you’re going through or the trauma you’ve experienced, you know that face. You can see it on somebody, shaping what we live with now,” he said of seeing images of Ukrainians after surviving bombings. “There was a big struggle in the beginning and at times, it can be a struggle but we live in that… the lasting effects of it all.”
This focus on the Ukrainian people was echoed by other students.
Cody Reyes, a 34-year-old sociology major who served two deployments to Iraq and three to Afghanistan as an Army Ranger, said that he has been horrified by attacks on civilians.
“I think attacks on civilian targets are horrible but not everyone thinks like Americans. They attacked one hospital or just that theater that said ‘children here.’ And this isn’t an isolated case. And I think this could have been prevented by a strong America,” he said.
Culinary arts major James Gardner, 21, hopes Ukrainian and Russian students feel supported on campus.
“I don’t think I would think about the war when I talk to them. I’d just be like, ‘Hey, you want to hang out with us?’” he said.
To support the two Ukrainian and the 11 Russian students on campus, there’s the Global Engagement Center.
Associate Dean Nathan Jensen said that he reached out to those students as soon as the invasion began to offer resources and guidance. He said that the conflict is creating challenges ranging from the financial to the emotional, with several students asking for services from the Mental Health Center.
“The Ukrainian students are concerned for their families’ safety. The Russian students are concerned about the economics of their country,” Jensen said. “Some Russian students have expressed disapproval of their country’s decision to go to war.”
OCC President Angelica Suarez was also moved by the war to send a message of support to the entire college community on the first day of the crisis. Her message focused on compassion and providing resources for those affected by the crisis.
“It is really about feeling connected globally and there really being a humanitarian focus,” Suarez said. “So I felt it was important to put that out there and to let people know that Orange Coast College was thinking of our students, our employees and we’re here to support them because that is my priority.”
She emphasized that for Ukrainian and Russian students, OCC is a place to call home.
This message seems to be reflected by the campus at large. Jensen said that none of the Russian students have reported discrimination or feeling unwelcome at OCC.
Local business owner Yelena Kasimov, 59, of Mission Viejo also said she hasn’t faced harassment for being Russian. Immigrating from Moscow in 1993, Kasimov now co-owns Moscow Deli located a mile and a half from campus on Harbor Blvd.
Kasimov said that since the start of the conflict, she has lost some patrons and has had a few customers refuse to buy Russian products, but nothing significant enough to hurt her bottom line. She stated that the store sells not only Russian goods but items from the entire region.
While she is Russian, Kasimov said she strongly disagrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his decision to invade Ukraine.
“I’m Russian, but I don’t want to say I’m ashamed because I’m Russian,” she said, becoming emotional as she shrugged her shoulders.
“I’m Russian but what can I do? I mean it doesn’t mean Russian to disagree with what they're doing over there,” Kasimov said with tears streaming down her face. “Russia, it's not a bad culture but they don’t have a good government. First, it was Lenin, then it was Stalin. Now they have Putin.”
Kasimov said that recently she has been fighting with family back home. She said that the prevalence of misinformation in Russia has led to disagreements with family members about Putin and the war in Ukraine.
Back on campus, culinary arts major Nathan Navarro, 18, said he was impressed by the fortitude of the Ukrainian people.
“It’s a brilliant display of resilience as well as determination to defend their home country. I've heard that they’ve been defending the capital city of Kyiv pretty much this entire time,” Narvarro said. “And I haven't exactly heard that the Russians have made substantial ground when it comes to taking over Kyiv so that’s definitely something.”
Mary Hornbuckle, president of the Board of Trustees for the Coast College District, called the conflict “a tragedy” and urged students to stay informed.
“This affects your life and you need to be aware of what’s going on. You need to take time to educate yourself about the people who are running for election. You need to take the time to educate yourself about world events,” Hornbuckle said. “This is your future and you need to be in charge of it.”
As the veteran Evans has grown older and come to terms with his past combat duties, he can now see a nobility and an honor in the sacrifices of the Ukrainian army.
“At the time, it’s just me and my boys. We’re going in to do our f*cking jobs and go home. Then when I got out and got older, then I started to deal with this,” Evans said. “I just did what i did and came home but these guys, they’re doing the most righteous sh*t.”
