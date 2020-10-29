Proposition 22 would allow gig companies such as Uber, Lyft, Doordash and Instacart to be exempt from treating workers like employees rather than contract workers. As employees, these companies would be forced to give benefits such as health care, unemployment insurance, workers’ compensation and overtime pay.
When would Proposition 22 go into effect?
Proposition 22 would go into effect as early as November 4.
Who will be affected by Proposition 22?
Gig drivers who work for companies such as Uber, Lyft, Doordash, Instacart and Postmates would be affected by Proposition 22, as well as the companies themselves. If Proposition 22 passes, gig companies would be exempt from the law passed in January 2020 that would require them to treat their independent contractors as employees. If Proposition 22 doesn’t pass, these companies will be forced to treat their independent contractors as employees and give them employee benefits such as healthcare, unemployment insurance, worker’s compensation, and overtime pay.
Why would I support Proposition 22?
According to the California General Election Voting Guide, if Proposition 22 passes, drivers could continue to decide when, where and how much they want to work for these app-based companies, and continue to not get employee benefits. If Proposition 22 doesn’t pass, wait times and prices for these apps would go up as well. According to Cal Matters, Uber stated that up to 76% of the 209,000 drivers in California would be cut due to this stricter law. Uber also stated that across the state, rider prices could increase by 25-111%.
Why would I oppose Proposition 22?
If Proposition 22 doesn’t pass, these app-based companies would be required to treat their independent contractors as employees and give them benefits, which could prove to be vital for these workers, especially during the current global pandemic. According to the California Labor Federation, Proposition 22 would exempt these app-based companies from contributing to safety net programs that could benefit drivers such as Social Security, Medicare, and unemployment insurance.
How will Proposition 22 affect the OCC community?
“If these rideshare companies want to keep this profit that they’re trying to maximize out of their workers, they’ll probably just move to increasing prices [if the proposition doesn’t pass],” said Noah Perkins, a frequent user of rideshare apps and political science major at Orange Coast College. “For a minority of drivers, it’s going to be harder to use [rideshare services], so there’s going to be less incentive to drive for them and there’s going to be increased wait times.”
Perkins and other students who regularly utilize rideshare apps could face higher prices and higher wait times if the proposition doesn’t pass. If the proposition does pass, riders wouldn’t have to worry about wait times or a price influx, but drivers wouldn’t be protected by the companies that they’re driving for.
Where can I find more information on Proposition 22?
You can find more information on Proposition 22 from voter information websites such as Cal Matters and California’s Official Voter Information Guide. For information in favor of Proposition 22, you can find more at Yes on 22 and Lyft’s website. For information against Proposition 22, you can find more at the California Labor Federation website as well as No on 22.
