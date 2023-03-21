Golden West Academic Senate issues vote of ‘no confidence’ in president

The Academic Senate at Golden West College voted “no confidence” in President Tim McGrath Tuesday after several years of complaints about mismanagement.
The resolution of a “no confidence” vote passed with 19 “yes” votes, one abstention and one “no” vote but will not remove McGrath from office.
According to Academic Senate President Damien Jordan, the vote was held at a regularly scheduled meeting and was “mostly symbolic” but aimed to send a message to the Coast Community College District Board of Trustees that the situation at the college has become untenable and they’ve lost faith in McGrath to lead.
“If nothing else, this is the first step in making it public that we don't have the confidence in our leadership to do the right things for our campus,” Jordan said. .
Jordan said that a spate of recent security incidents triggered the resolution.
Faculty and staff received sexually explicit emails on March 6 from a former student and a former student assistant who had worked in counseling. The emails appeared to target the coworkers of one of the suspects.
Then on March 9, a suspect showed two students a gun in his backpack.
On Monday, these safety issues culminated in an active shooter lockdown when the suspect returned to campus. A shelter-in-place order was issued around midday fearing potential gun violence. Once the Huntington Beach Police Department determined that the suspect left campus, the lockdown was lifted.
Jordan said that the orders surrounding the lockdown were not properly communicated to faculty and staff in a timely manner as many of them received emails during class and were only informed by students who saw a post from the school on Instagram.
“Yesterday was another example from a lot of people's perspective of the incompetence of the administration to get accurate information out,” Jordan said.
Criminal Justice Training Center instructor Victor Quiros said there has been a “preponderance of evidence” that leadership is lacking, and the president's conduct is “causing harm to people for every moment that he remains the president."
In a recent survey by the Coast Federation of Educators, 50% of full-time faculty responded and 70% said they were dissatisfied with leadership at GWC.
“This is our first, collective step to get the leader our community deserves so we can feel safe and focus on our students,” Mathematics Department Chair Erin Craig said. “He is not my president.”
Craig said she believes that McGrath lacks the background and personality to be an effective leader.
“It is clear that Tim [McGrath] has not been formally or informally trained on how to be a good educational leader. It takes skill, education, experience and good character. Each of these are not present with Tim,” Craig said. “After so much pain and the roller coaster of emotions that we’re currently experiencing, one thing is clear: we are united.”
After the meeting concluded, Jordan expressed gratitude to the senate members and discussed the next steps.
“So proud of my people for standing up and saying that we deserve better,” Jordan said.
The Academic Senate will meet again on April 4, after next week’s spring break.
Reporter Anna Tran contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.