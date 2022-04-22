Orange Coast College Speech and Debate team won several gold, silver and bronze awards at the Phi Rho Pi National Championships in St. Charles, Missouri on April 4-9.
OCC Speech and Debate won a silver award in the large school sweepstakes. OCC also won a gold award in the individual event sweepstakes and a bronze in the debate sweepstakes.
This is the first in-person tournament of 2022 and marks the first in-person tournament for most OCC participants.
“I am incredibly proud of this team and coaching staff. It wasn't easy for this new group of students to even do speech and debate in a post-COVID world,” Director of Forensics Shaulin Davari said in a press release. “Even though forensics never left, it is finally fully back, and I’m excited for what lies ahead, especially considering the incredible work of these students.”
The OCC Speech and Debate team competed with over 40 colleges and 300 students.
The team competed in eleven individual events, the International Public Debate Association event and the parliamentary debate. Cydnye Izabal and Noella Pacheco placed fifth and second overall in the whole event. They gained points throughout the competition across four events. They came in the top five over 300 students, according to a press release.
Winners of the individual events include:
- Kendall Seevers, 4th place in Parliamentary Debate
- Cydney Izabal, 5th Speaker Overall
- Noella Pacheco, 2nd Speaker Overall
- Nina Menzagopian won Gold in Informative Speaking
- Noella Pacheco won gold in Persuasion
- Cydney Izabal won gold in Prose Speaking
- Nina Menzagopian won bronze in Extemporaneous Speaking
- Noella Pacheco won bronze in Speech-to-Entertain
- Will Haden won bronze in Speech-to-Entertain
- Cydney Izabal won bronze in Persuasive Speaking
- Noella Pacheco won bronze in Prose Speaking
- Kendall Seevers won bronze in International Public Debate Association
- David Ekelem won bronze in International Public Debate Association
- Emma Nguyen won bronze in Dramatic Interpretation Speaking
The co-director interpreters, Sean Connor and Shauhin Davari, won a gold medal and the Huffer Goldman award voted on by participating theaters for the best theater throughout the competition. Davari is the first coach to win four Huffer Goldman awards. OCC has now collected a total of 10 Huffer Goldman awards.
Coach Jimmy Gomez won the Collie Taylor Fellowship award presented to the coach who best displays the values of forensics throughout the competition.
The team is hosting a Reader’s Theater in the Science Hall on May 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. A $5 dollar donation is encouraged to support the team. The donations will help the team to continue to host events and participate in competitions. Proof of vaccination and masks are required.
