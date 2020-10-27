Proposition 18 proposes an amendment to California’s constitution that would allow 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections, as well as certain special elections, provided that they will be 18 by the time of the corresponding general election. If passed, California will become the 19th state to do so.
Who will be affected by Proposition 18?
The group that will be the most impacted by Proposition 18 will be 17-year-olds. Proposition 18 will empower 17-year-olds who would not have a voice in determining which candidates appear on general election ballots as the constitution currently stands, but only if they will turn 18 during the interim months.
A hope for a long-term outcome of Proposition 18 is to get young people involved in voting sooner to help to solidify voting as a lifelong habit, increasing voter turnout and servicing society as a whole.
Extra voting materials and poll workers every two years will result in estimated statewide county costs between hundreds of thousands of dollars to $1 million, depending on the number of eligible 17-year olds each year. This amounts to less than 1% of the state’s general funding budget.
Why would I support Proposition 18?
Supporters, such as Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Democratic Party, argue that young people who recently turned 18 are more likely to vote in general elections if they are able to participate in the full election cycle, which means voting in primary elections as well. By getting involved in the voting process earlier, young people are more likely to continue voting regularly. Supporters of Proposition 18 also argue that many 17-year olds are already paying taxes due to part- or full-time jobs, and deserve to have a voice in policies that impact them.
Why would I oppose Proposition 18?
Opponents of Proposition 18, such as the Election Integrity Project California, argue that 17-year olds are legally still considered children, and their votes are likely to be dominated by the views of parents and teachers.
How will Proposition 18 affect the OCC community?
If passed, Proposition 18 will mean that some incoming students will already be familiar with the voting process prior to their freshmen year. Supporters hope this will result in a student population that is more vested in civic issues. There are some members of the teen community who find this concerning.
“I know a lot of people where they have an opinion almost solely because of the environment they have been raised in and aren’t able to actually support it with evidence,” said Drake Arthur, a working 17-year old who would be affected by the prop if it is passed.
Where can I find more information on Proposition 18?
More information regarding Proposition 18 can be found at Ballotpedia.org.
