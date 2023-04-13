Robert McDougal, a former Orange Coast College student under an active restraining order from the Coast Community College District, posted a “disturbing” blog post recently mentioning Campus Public Safety officers and a faculty member, according to an OCC Crime Alert sent Thursday night.
“We monitor his [social media activity] and were notified of the post, and so we thought it was prudent to notify the campus of his recent activity,” OCC Campus Public Safety Director Jim Rudy said.
The CCCD first obtained a restraining order against McDougal after the 27-year old was arrested for disturbing a classroom in the Chemistry Building in February 2017.
McDougal was reportedly displeased with a B he received on an exam from Chemistry Instructor Amy Hellman, and stormed into her ongoing class after sending repeated emails to the instructor requesting a retake, according to the Daily Pilot.
McDougal then returned to campus twice in the four days following his arrest despite being suspended from the campus, leading to his restraining order. On March 13, 2017, McDougal was arrested for felony vandalism and a hate crime after carving a swastika and a racial slur into a Campus Public Safety vehicle and slashing its tires.
In March 2018, McDougal filed a civil lawsuit against OCC and the CCCD for “negligence, emotional distress, assault, battery and false imprisonment,” according to court documents. Hellman, former Campus Public Safety Director John Farmer, former President Dennis Harkins and Dean of Students Derek Vergara were among the 12 OCC employees named in the suit that was eventually dismissed. McDougal later pleaded guilty to eight misdemeanors and one felony charge in July 2018.
“One of our officers is involved in [McDougal’s] criminal case,” Rudy said, though he declined to name the specific officer involved.
Following McDougal’s recent blog post, Campus Public Safety notified the Costa Mesa Police Department.
“If you do see someone that looks like him or if you see him on campus, notify the police department and campus safety,” Rudy said.
OCC Campus Public Safety can be contacted at (714) 432-5017, while the CMPD can be reached by dialing 911.
Views Editor Kylie James contributed to the reporting for this article.
