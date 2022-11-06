Giving You Props: What is Proposition 28?

Proposition 28 is on the Nov. 8 midterm ballot in California and it proposes to establish a minimum budget for funding arts and music education in preschool through 12th grade. If passed, a total of 1% would be taken from the state general fund, meaning no tax increases will be instated due to Prop. 28. There will also be more funding allocated to schools with a higher population of low income students.
When would Proposition 28 go into effect?
If a majority of voters choose “yes,” the effects of this legislation would be seen beginning in the 2023-24 school year.
Who will be affected by Proposition 28?
Pre-K through high school students across California would be impacted with more resources for arts and music education in their schools. Educators will also see greater employment opportunities with more positions becoming available as a result of increased funding.
Currently only 1 in 5 public schools in California offer full time arts or music education programs with budgeting decisions ultimately being left to local school districts. The disparity in education across the state is felt in majority Black and Latino communities where children are cut off from future careers because of lack of education.
Proposition 28 would bridge that divide with 30% of the allocated spending being distributed to school districts based on their enrollment of economically disadvantaged students.
Why would I support Proposition 28?
Supporters of Proposition 28 include the California Democratic Party, SEIU California and many local arts and arts education organizations such as Arts Orange County, the Arts + Scholars Foundation and the National Association of Music Merchants. Celebrities such as Dr. Dre, Barbra Streisand and Issa Rae have also endorsed passing this legislation.
Advocates of the proposition cite the rise in mental health struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ways they believe arts and music education have eased the burdens on many students.
“California's creative economy employs nearly 3 million people in movies, music, art, animation, TV, theater and more. Ensuring access to arts and music education provides children with critical skills they need to succeed and provides our economy with the well-trained workforce California needs to remain a world leader,” Austin Beutner, the former Los Angeles Unified Superintendent who donated $4 million to the campaign, wrote in his argument in favor of Proposition 28.
Why would I oppose Proposition 28?
No groups or organizations have come out to condemn Proposition 28 and no money has been raised in opposition compared to the nearly $12 million spent in support of the proposition. Though favor is overwhelming, newspapers such as The San Diego Union-Tribune have expressed their concerns even with a “yes” vote.
“But when a recession sends revenue plunging, should a list of spending mandates, including arts education, constrain the response of future governors and Legislatures? On the whole, that remains a troubling idea,” The San Diego Union Tribune Editorial Board wrote.
How will Proposition 28 affect the OCC community?
Though students and faculty at Orange Coast College won’t be directly affected by Proposition 28 because it only concerns K-12 education, long-term effects can still occur. More children will have access to arts and music programs, so there will be more opportunities for students to explore careers in college they previously wouldn’t have.
Where can I find more information on Proposition 28?
Further information on Proposition 28 can be found at CalMatters, and the Vote Yes on 28 committee.
Editor’s Note: Coast Report is covering 2022 election races and proposition issues that are expected to have a meaningful impact on our audience, change the balance of power in government and/or be particularly compelling and competitive. Coast Report’s election coverage is intended to inform voters – specifically OCC student voters – and promote the democratic process of free and fair elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.