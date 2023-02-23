Desegregation activists speak at OCC for 75th anniversary

Equal education activist Sylvia Mendez, alongside author Janice Munemitsu, spoke Wednesday at Orange Coast College to discuss the landmark school desegregation case Mendez v. Westminster, kicking off celebrations for the 75th anniversary of OCC.
Mendez was 9-years old when her parents, who were farmers in Orange County, fought on behalf of thousands of Mexican children who had been segregated in the previous decades.
After the case allowed her and others to attend the newly-integrated Westminster school, Mendez went on to graduate from OCC’s nursing program.
“I’m so happy to be here celebrating the 75th anniversary of Orange Coast College and the 75th anniversary of Mendez v. Westminster,” Mendez said. “I love this college. This is one of the biggest and most beautiful [junior colleges] I’ve seen.”
Audience members were welcomed by OCC business law Professor Fred Judd, whose entire class was present for the event.
“Ordinary people can do extraordinary things and that is really true of this college today and the students here today,” Judd said.
He then introduced Mendez with a brief summary of her story and the story of her parents’ legal battle in Mendez et. al. v. Westminster that led to the desegregation of California schools.
Mendez kept her comments on the case brief, instead speaking to broader themes and messages she hopes to pass on, urging students to value education.
“I need to talk to students, outside of [the] Mendez [case], [about] the importance of education,” Mendez said.
Mendez was also clear in how she perceives the present state of public education.
“We’re more segregated than we were in 1947 due to de facto segregation,” Mendez said, referring to the system that separates students by race, not through overt laws, but by subtler and more evasive practices.
She closed out her remarks with a message for the students in attendance.
“You are the ones who have to make sure we get united again…I don’t know what’s happened,” Mendez said. “I am counting on you to work for justice and equality in our community.”
OCC President Angelica Suarez then introduced the second speaker of the event, Janice Munemitsu.
The Munemitsu family had been imprisoned in Japanese-American internment camps during World War II. The family farm was then leased to the Mendez family.
During Mendez v. Westminster, the Munemitsus were released from what most would consider their unjust imprisonment and returned to their farm. Gonzalo Mendez, Sylvia’s father, made a deal to continue leasing the farm and hire Japanese-American workers who had also been released.
“Gonzalo had many Japanese farmers working for him until they could get on their feet, their own homes, and make a livelihood,” Munemitsu said.
She pointed out the uniquely American nature of the story: a Mexican family represented by a Jewish lawyer helping Japanese families.
“It’s a multicultural story and it's collaborative,” Munemitsu said. “We don’t hear much of the stories of collaboration.”
The event was followed by a reception in the OCC Multicultural Center and book signing by Munemitsu. Her book, “The Kindness of Color,” tells the story of the two families’ shared history.
Arts + Culture Editor Marcy Cano, Features Editor Liz Hanna and Reporter Anna Tran contributed to reporting on this story.
