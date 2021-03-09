The Associated Students of Orange Coast College is accepting applications for open positions in OCC’s student government.
“Every branch has a purpose in student government,” said Dr. Julie Nguyen, the Student Leadership Coordinator at OCC. ASOCC comprises eight different departments and their motto is, “Students Helping Students”.
Currently, there are positions available with the Advocacy Committee, the Inter-Club Council and Student Senate.
Applications for the Advocacy Committee and the Inter-Club Council need to be submitted by March 15 at noon. Interviews for these positions will be held on March 19.
The Advocacy Committee oversees, “local, state, and federal legislation that relates to higher education and students in higher ed,” Nguyen said.
With over 60 organizations and student clubs at OCC, the Inter-Club Council assists in fundraising, membership recruitment, and working with the club advisors. The Inter-Club Council meets on Tuesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
To run for Student Senate, an application needs to be submitted by noon on March 15, and a 30-second video needs to be sent to Nguyen by April 9. The Student Senate elections will take place in April.
Daniela Zhao, a third-year psychology student and former Inter-Club Council president from Oct. 2019 to May 2020, is the current student senate president and her term ends this semester. Zhao joined the Student Senate to gain leadership experience as well as make a change.
“Last year, the Student Senate was really good with what they were supposed to do – making bills, passing resolutions, making changes on campus,” Zhao said.
However, there was room for improvement within the Senate when it came to volunteering their time. When on campus, hosting events takes a lot of work. Sometimes volunteers need to be on campus as early as 6 a.m. to help set up. “I would often hear complaints all the time about student senate because they would never volunteer. This year, I wanted to change that,” said Zhao.
Even though students are online for the time being, Zhao is still determined to get the student senate involved with other ASOCC branches. “I try to attend other people’s meetings to show my face – show my support,” said Zhao.
Being a part of student government is not just about the meetings and agendas. Students can gain skills that are important for any major or job in the future. For Zhao, the most important part of joining the student government is developing strong friendships. “If you join student government, you can meet new people that have the same goal or similar interests,” said Zhao.
There are two positions that will be filled soon on the Executive Board. Applications for student body president and vice president of advocacy seats were submitted on Monday. Interviews for those positions will be held on March 12.
Applications for the Advocacy Committee and Inter-Club Council can be found here.
Applications for the 2021-2022 Student Senate can be found here.
