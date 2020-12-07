Orange Coast College is collecting donations through Friday for its 35th annual Angel Tree Drive. The drive collects donations to help provide Christmas presents to children from less economically stable homes.
The event, organized by the Student Government of Orange Coast College and the Associated Students of Orange Coast College, will pass the donations on to OCC’s CalWORKs and CARE, and two local charities, Samaritan’s Purse and Orange County Operation Santa Claus.
Normally, organizers place decorated trees and donation boxes all over campus, encouraging students to donate toys, books and clothes. This year, because the campus is closed due to COVID-19, the Angel Tree Drive is virtual, only accepting monetary donations.
“Last year we collected over 800 gifts,” said Grisma Patel, OCC’s Student Life and Leadership Specialist. “The drive’s been pretty successful over the years — definitely because we were in-person and you could see the trees around campus and get involved.”
Through the drive’s website, donors will be able to choose who their donations will help and how their donations will be used by specifying which organizations they would like to donate to.
CalWORKs and CARE will be using their donations to assist the children of OCC students. Orange County Operation Santa Claus is a program that provides gifts for foster children and children of disadvantaged families in Orange County. Samaritan’s Purse provides shoeboxes full of small toys, school supplies and hygiene items to children on Native American reservations and children outside the United States who have been affected by war, natural disaster and poverty.
