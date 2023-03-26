GWC president placed on temporary leave

Golden West College President Tim McGrath was placed on temporary leave at a special meeting of the Coast Community College District Board of Trustees on Friday.
The leave was effective immediately after the board’s closed session. GWC Vice President of Instruction Meridith Randall will be the acting president while McGrath is on temporary leave.
The leave followed a no-confidence vote from the GWC Academic Senate on Tuesday. The no-confidence resolution came after a series of public safety incidents at the college that culminated in an emergency lockdown on March 20 due to a potential firearm threat. There were also concerns about sexually explicit messages that were sent to faculty and staff on Feb. 25 by a former GWC student and counselor.
Academic Senate President Damien Jordan said that the administration failed to effectively communicate with the campus community during both incidents.
“There is a long record of requests not being made, jeopardizing faculty, staff and students at GWC, but worse, leaving them to understand they are not being responsibly cared for,” Jordan said.
Public comments at the meeting also addressed the leadership of GWC Vice President Janet Houlihan.
“It is evident to me through what I’ve heard that the campus at large has no faith in [Houlihan’s] ability or commitment to perform the duties assigned to her,” Jordan said.
GWC English Department Chair Theresa Lavarini expressed concerns about McGrath and Houlihan’s leadership during the public comments.
“These past few weeks have given the district a taste of the chaos, drama and extra workload created by [McGrath’s] poor decision making that lacks foresight and understanding the complexity and the interconnectedness of the people who work on the campus at GWC. We want our nightmare to stop,” Lavarini said.
The meeting also included a discussion of two approved contract agreements by GWC to address the recent safety incidents.
“In light of the fact that the emergency and crisis that happened at Golden West, we did send out our current EAP [Employee Assistance Plan] to provide some counseling and psychological services. Unfortunately, there were some problems with the services provided, so we asked that the current EAP not send out a counselor any further,” CCCD Chancellor Whitney Yamamura said.
Yamamura said that they are working with Associate Dean and Director of GWC Regional Criminal Justice Training Center Tim Vu in looking at additional crisis responders.
“This was the recommendation recognizing that we needed somebody in place to provide the needed support at Golden West,” Yamamura said.
The board requested for better quality control with Premier First Responders Psychological Services as concerns were expressed during public comments of the vetting process in hiring a third-party.
Yamamura said that Premier First Responders Psychological Services is used by the Huntington Beach Police Department in addition to other surrounding police departments and that was where the recommendation came from, and that he and the district will be able to work with them to meet the district’s expectations.
“This is no time to play,” said Trustee Tim Moreno, urging Yamamura and CCCD Vice President Chancellor of Human Resources Marco Baeza’s need to act quickly in the quality assurance of handling campus safety agreements.
The second contract involved the district hiring United Guard Security for GWC and it was decided that the school will use them on an “as needed” basis.
Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administrative services Marlene Drinkwine said that “as needed” allows for the district to make adjustments to their contract so that they are not contractually obligated to have a certain number of officers. The arrangement with United Guard Security is that there will be a total of four unarmed officers on campus in identifiable uniforms who will be working under the immediate supervision of the campus director of public safety and be receiving direction from the district office. These new officers will supplement the ones already on campus.
“We do care. And we want to make sure the appropriate services are immediately made available to everyone,” Yamamura said.
McGrath’s temporary leave will be reevaluated when the board reconvenes on April 4.
